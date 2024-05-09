Sonia Elijah investigates
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
True Horrors of C-19 shots discussed with Daniel Horowitz/Conservative Review Podcast
Once again, I was invited back by Daniel Horowitz to be on his Conservative Review podcast to discuss my latest reports. I don’t think I can write a…
18 hrs ago
•
Sonia Elijah
44
Share this post
True Horrors of C-19 shots discussed with Daniel Horowitz/Conservative Review Podcast
www.soniaelijah.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
On Sonia Poulton's Live Radio Show discussing Child Deaths post mRNA shots & More
It was great to once again talk to investigative journalist, Sonia Poulton-this time on her new TNT Live radio show. I discussed the shocking findings…
May 7
•
Sonia Elijah
41
Share this post
On Sonia Poulton's Live Radio Show discussing Child Deaths post mRNA shots & More
www.soniaelijah.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
True Horrors of Covid Vaccine Harm Data NOW Exposed!
My bombshell interview with data expert and ethical computer hacker, Wouter Aukema from the Netherlands, exposes the true horrors of the trove of data…
May 1
•
Sonia Elijah
471
Share this post
True Horrors of Covid Vaccine Harm Data NOW Exposed!
www.soniaelijah.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
83
50:37
April 2024
MP Andrew Bridgen Opens Up About the Personal Costs of the Fight
In the last interview I gave to the BBC, they asked me, why are you sacrificing your career on the hill of vaccine harms? And I said, that's because…
Apr 26
•
Sonia Elijah
121
Share this post
MP Andrew Bridgen Opens Up About the Personal Costs of the Fight
www.soniaelijah.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
22
44:21
Debate in Parliament Ignites over Excess Deaths and Vaccine Safety Concerns
On April 18th, in the UK House of Commons, Andrew Bridgen, MP (Independent) for North West Leicestershire gave an uncompromising and hard-hitting speech…
Apr 19
•
Sonia Elijah
85
Share this post
Debate in Parliament Ignites over Excess Deaths and Vaccine Safety Concerns
www.soniaelijah.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
31
0:38
France's Parliament Adopts Controversial "Pfizer Amendment" Bill
Recently, I was alerted to France's parliament passing the contentious draft legislation aimed at tackling "sectarian abuses," commonly known as the…
Apr 12
•
Sonia Elijah
82
Share this post
France's Parliament Adopts Controversial "Pfizer Amendment" Bill
www.soniaelijah.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
30
Discussing the link between COVID mRNA shots and the rise of cancer diagnoses on Reality Check Radio
Recently, I was invited to speak on New Zealand-based Reality Check Radio (RCR) as part of their Inquiry Sessions on Covid. Sonia Elijah investigates is…
Apr 9
•
Sonia Elijah
39
Share this post
Discussing the link between COVID mRNA shots and the rise of cancer diagnoses on Reality Check Radio
www.soniaelijah.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
"The truth about Covid was not being told in so many ways"
An interview with Charles Rixey, Former US Marine Corps Weapons of Mass Destruction Defense Professional
Apr 5
•
Sonia Elijah
and
Charles Rixey, MA, MBA (c)
39
Share this post
"The truth about Covid was not being told in so many ways"
www.soniaelijah.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
1:04:37
March 2024
The FDA vs Ivermectin
A major win for the Nobel-prize winning drug
Mar 25
•
Sonia Elijah
48
Share this post
The FDA vs Ivermectin
www.soniaelijah.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
The Princess of Wales is truly 'not alone' in her cancer treatment
On March 22nd, the Princess of Wales announced the sad news that she was in early stages of cancer treatment. Catherine’s full video address can be…
Mar 22
•
Sonia Elijah
94
Share this post
The Princess of Wales is truly 'not alone' in her cancer treatment
www.soniaelijah.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
26
The FDA's "Smoking Gun" V-Safety Slide From October 2020
Originally published on Trial Site News. On August 23, 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval (or licensure) to the first ever…
Mar 21
•
Sonia Elijah
56
Share this post
The FDA's "Smoking Gun" V-Safety Slide From October 2020
www.soniaelijah.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
On Redacted discussing France's 'Pfizer Amendment'
In case you missed it, I was invited on to Redacted to discuss a report I wrote last month on France’s new controversial ‘Pfizer Amendment’ law. You can…
Mar 12
•
Sonia Elijah
35
Share this post
On Redacted discussing France's 'Pfizer Amendment'
www.soniaelijah.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
12:47
© 2024 Sonia Elijah
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts