True Horrors of C-19 shots discussed with Daniel Horowitz/Conservative Review Podcast
Once again, I was invited back by Daniel Horowitz to be on his Conservative Review podcast to discuss my latest reports. I don’t think I can write a…
  
Sonia Elijah
9
On Sonia Poulton's Live Radio Show discussing Child Deaths post mRNA shots & More
It was great to once again talk to investigative journalist, Sonia Poulton-this time on her new TNT Live radio show. I discussed the shocking findings…
  
Sonia Elijah
11
True Horrors of Covid Vaccine Harm Data NOW Exposed!
My bombshell interview with data expert and ethical computer hacker, Wouter Aukema from the Netherlands, exposes the true horrors of the trove of data…
  
Sonia Elijah
83
50:37

April 2024

MP Andrew Bridgen Opens Up About the Personal Costs of the Fight
In the last interview I gave to the BBC, they asked me, why are you sacrificing your career on the hill of vaccine harms? And I said, that's because…
  
Sonia Elijah
22
44:21
Debate in Parliament Ignites over Excess Deaths and Vaccine Safety Concerns
On April 18th, in the UK House of Commons, Andrew Bridgen, MP (Independent) for North West Leicestershire gave an uncompromising and hard-hitting speech…
  
Sonia Elijah
31
0:38
France's Parliament Adopts Controversial "Pfizer Amendment" Bill
Recently, I was alerted to France's parliament passing the contentious draft legislation aimed at tackling "sectarian abuses," commonly known as the…
  
Sonia Elijah
30
Discussing the link between COVID mRNA shots and the rise of cancer diagnoses on Reality Check Radio
Recently, I was invited to speak on New Zealand-based Reality Check Radio (RCR) as part of their Inquiry Sessions on Covid. Sonia Elijah investigates is…
  
Sonia Elijah
3
"The truth about Covid was not being told in so many ways"
An interview with Charles Rixey, Former US Marine Corps Weapons of Mass Destruction Defense Professional
  
Sonia Elijah
 and 
Charles Rixey, MA, MBA (c)
13
1:04:37

March 2024

The FDA vs Ivermectin
A major win for the Nobel-prize winning drug
  
Sonia Elijah
11
The Princess of Wales is truly 'not alone' in her cancer treatment
On March 22nd, the Princess of Wales announced the sad news that she was in early stages of cancer treatment. Catherine’s full video address can be…
  
Sonia Elijah
26
The FDA's "Smoking Gun" V-Safety Slide From October 2020
Originally published on Trial Site News. On August 23, 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval (or licensure) to the first ever…
  
Sonia Elijah
14
On Redacted discussing France's 'Pfizer Amendment'
In case you missed it, I was invited on to Redacted to discuss a report I wrote last month on France’s new controversial ‘Pfizer Amendment’ law. You can…
  
Sonia Elijah
3
12:47
