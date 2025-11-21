Source: Regional patterns of excess mortality in Germany during the COVID-19 pandemic: a state-level analysis

As the world grapples with surges in all-cause mortality, a disturbing pattern emerges: governments and health agencies are pulling every lever to keep the data under wraps.

My latest investigation into the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) stonewalling of vaccine-death records—upheld just weeks ago by a tribunal—lays bare a deliberate data blackout. However, across the Channel, a bombshell German study, published on 12 November in Royal Society Open Science, provides the “smoking gun” that UK officials seem desperate to avoid: higher COVID vaccination rates correlate with sharper rises in excess deaths.