The definition of an investigation is a quest for factual evidence: to bring to light what has been hidden or obscured.

My journey into the field of investigative journalism began in early 2021 and sprang from my deep frustration with the mainstream media’s reporting on Covid-19.

I have written numerous forensic-style investigative reports, which have uncovered major conflicts of interest and malfeasance. In particular, my analytical reports on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s clinical trial documents, as well as the safety reports submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), have received world-wide attention.

My passion is to deep-dive into public interest stories, which the mainstream media avoids.

