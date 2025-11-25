In this explosive 47-minute interview, GreenMedInfo founder Sayer Ji reveals what it was really like to be publicly branded as one of the world’s leading “anti-vaxxers,” and being named on the “Disinformation Dozen’s” list, back in 2021.

The CCDH report that made him infamous claimed that 13 (actually mislabelled as the “Disinformation Dozen”) individuals produced 65% of all anti-vaccine content. Meta’s own audit later found the true number was 0.05% – a 1,300-fold lie. President Biden accused them of “killing people,” the Surgeon General called them dangerous, and the Department of Homeland Security classified vaccine-safety dissent as potential domestic terrorism.

Ji’s journey began decades earlier. A chronically ill child saved by natural medicine, he spent years managing health-food stores in Florida and collating peer-reviewed research showing natural compounds often outperform drugs. In 2008 he launched GreenMedInfo.com, which now hosts ~100,000 studies on 10,000+ topics. As early as 2013, UNICEF and U.S. military IPs were monitoring the site; by 2020 the BBC-led Trusted News Initiative had ranked GreenMedInfo among “far-right extremist” outlets exploiting COVID.

In mid-2021, within months of the CCDH report, Ji and most of the listed individuals were simultaneously deplatformed from every major social network (Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, even Linktree) despite audiences totalling millions. He describes this as the moment the open, organic Web 2.0 era ended and algorithmic narrative control was fully weaponized. Behind the censorship, Ji says, was transatlantic coordination:

August 2021: the UK Foreign Office gave a censorship “masterclass” inside the Biden White House–revealed in documents obtained by American First Legal in its litigation against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

NATO’s 2019 “tanks and tweets” doctrine officially equated dissenting speech with physical warfare.

2024 leaked CCDH documents revealed the organisation ran literal “black ops” against RFK Jr. during the U.S. election.

On a personal level, Ji and his then-wife (holistic psychiatrist Dr. Kelly Brogan, also on the list) were targeted by Charles Kriel’s 2022 “Dis/Informed” documentary. Kriel, who has deep ties to NATO’s Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (StratCom COE), used photos of their child and portrayed maskless breathing as a terrorist threat. He describes death threats, reputational warfare, and pressure on loved ones so severe he still cannot fully disclose it.

“The more coherent and loving you remain, the less it works… Non-violent non-compliance and speaking truthfully is how we win.”

He sees the ultimate stakes as bodily and cognitive sovereignty. The multi-trillion-dollar biomedical–military–media complex cannot tolerate the message that the human body can largely heal itself. Vaccine passports, digital IDs, the UK Online Safety Act, EU Digital Services Act, and the breaking of end-to-end encryption are all steps toward a biosecurity control grid where medical compliance enforces total surveillance.

“We are in another 1776 moment… Humanity can still choose regeneration over control.”

Yet, Ji ends on a hopeful note: the United States remains the biggest obstacle to this new world order because of its founding principles. The 2024 election was a second 1776 moment. With transparency and accountability (starting with figures like CCDH’s Imran Ahmed, whom he accuses of acting as an unregistered foreign agent), a healthy, post-imperial US–UK relationship is still possible, and humanity can choose regeneration over control.

