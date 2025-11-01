Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SeanBFlanagan's avatar
SeanBFlanagan
20h

The NATO related communications are clearly incriminating of all sides, including NATO and the UK Government.

This is outrageous and criminal that Government is refusing to transparently release ALL documentation to allow The People to make up their own minds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sonia Elijah and others
Judith Brown's avatar
Judith Brown
16h

Thank you Sonia for all your dedicated work. I really appreciate it. The amount of evidence that you provide when you are a single journalist is staggering. You are a star.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sonia Elijah
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sonia Elijah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture