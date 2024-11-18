Playback speed
Share post
Skewing The Safety Signals: Dr Jessica Rose Reveals All!

Nov 18, 2024
Transcript

Dr Jessica Rose, PhD., a computational biologist, immunologist, and applied mathematician, has been at the forefront of analyzing safety data of the Covid shots.

My first interview with her took place in August 2022, which can be watched below.

"The Many Lies We Were Told..." My Explosive Interview with Dr Jessica Rose

Sonia Elijah
·
August 31, 2022
"The Many Lies We Were Told..." My Explosive Interview with Dr Jessica Rose

My highly revealing interview with Dr Jessica Rose exposes 'the off-the-charts' safety signals seen in VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System)- the rise of unusual cancers; myocarditis particu…

Read full story

In my recent interview, Dr Rose delved into her 2021 paper that critically evaluated the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Her findings have highlighted major discrepancies in the data and raised important questions about the transparency, integrity, and accountability of pharmacovigilance systems.

During the interview, she also shared bombshell revelations- raising serious concerns with the handling of data within systems like VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) and the UK MHRA's Yellow Card system. Here's a summary of key points from the interview:

  1. Data Integrity Issues:

    A noticeable alteration in VAERS data occurred in late 2022. Specifically, over 100,000 foreign data set reports, linked to the MHRA Yellow Card system, had crucial fields erased, including free-text narratives, symptom descriptions, chronic conditions, and diagnostic details.

    The removal of these fields obscured specific safety signals for myocarditis, neuropathy, and pulmonary embolism.

  2. Implications for Safety Signals:

    The manipulation or elimination of data fields compromises the ability to detect adverse event trends. This undermines the systems’ fundamental purpose- to ensure public safety by identifying potential risks!

  3. Wider Issues with Raw Data:

    Jessica expressed broader distrust in the accuracy of “raw” data, citing evidence of manipulation before the data reaches public databases. This completely erodes confidence in the entire process, as raw data is the cornerstone for objective scientific analysis.

  4. Dangers of self-amplifying mRNA gene-therapy shots:

    Jessica raised serious concerns over the risk of recombination between self-amplifying RNA vaccines and native viruses. She spoke about the fact that there has been no informed consent regarding the Phase 1 trial, recently green lit by the FDA on November 14, for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) candidate, ARCT-2304, aimed at addressing H5N1 influenza.

Some of the important topics discussed by Jessica in the interview, can be read about below:

Unacceptable Jessica
Ah Rochie - if only your lies bounced as effortlessly as your hair does...
Start at 2:47:00 to hear the best of the best moronic tripe. It’s only a couple of minutes. You’ll survive. I did. It’s about Rochie and Fauci…
Read more
3 years ago · 316 likes · 155 comments · Jessica Rose
Unacceptable Jessica
That job offer from the CDC I mentioned in passing, was not a job offer from the CDC, it was a notice that the VAERS support contract is up for rebid.
Here’s the email I received verbatim on June 20th, 2022…
Read more
2 years ago · 461 likes · 35 comments · Jessica Rose
Unacceptable Jessica
They're trialing self-amplifying RNA-LNP-based products for H5N1 in humans
On November 11, 2024, an article was published online in businesswire pertaining to the launch of a clinical trial NCT06602531 intended to test “Safety and Immunogenicity Study of Self-Amplifying RNA Pandemic Influenza Vaccine in Adults…
Read more
16 days ago · 290 likes · 110 comments · Jessica Rose
Unacceptable Jessica
Unexplored biosafety issues with respect to self-amplifying (RdRp) RNA-LNP products
This article is about RNA recombination and the potential dangers of this happening with regard to injecting self-amplifying RNA-LNP injectable products into mammals, including humans. Yesterday I wrote about the incredibly concerning FDA “Study Can Proceed” notification of a Phase I trial of a…
Read more
15 days ago · 164 likes · 45 comments · Jessica Rose

My mission is to deep-dive into public interest stories, which the mainstream media avoids but I cannot do that without your help. If you find value in the work I do, please consider a paid subscription or make a one-off donation to support my work of forensic-style investigative journalism.

