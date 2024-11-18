Skewing The Safety Signals: Dr Jessica Rose Reveals All!

Dr Jessica Rose, PhD., a computational biologist, immunologist, and applied mathematician, has been at the forefront of analyzing safety data of the Covid shots.

My first interview with her took place in August 2022, which can be watched below.

In my recent interview, Dr Rose delved into her 2021 paper that critically evaluated the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Her findings have highlighted major discrepancies in the data and raised important questions about the transparency, integrity, and accountability of pharmacovigilance systems.

During the interview, she also shared bombshell revelations- raising serious concerns with the handling of data within systems like VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) and the UK MHRA's Yellow Card system. Here's a summary of key points from the interview:

Data Integrity Issues: A noticeable alteration in VAERS data occurred in late 2022. Specifically, over 100,000 foreign data set reports, linked to the MHRA Yellow Card system, had crucial fields erased, including free-text narratives, symptom descriptions, chronic conditions, and diagnostic details. The removal of these fields obscured specific safety signals for myocarditis, neuropathy, and pulmonary embolism. Implications for Safety Signals: The manipulation or elimination of data fields compromises the ability to detect adverse event trends. This undermines the systems’ fundamental purpose- to ensure public safety by identifying potential risks! Wider Issues with Raw Data: Jessica expressed broader distrust in the accuracy of “raw” data, citing evidence of manipulation before the data reaches public databases. This completely erodes confidence in the entire process, as raw data is the cornerstone for objective scientific analysis. Dangers of self-amplifying mRNA gene-therapy shots: Jessica raised serious concerns over the risk of recombination between self-amplifying RNA vaccines and native viruses. She spoke about the fact that there has been no informed consent regarding the Phase 1 trial, recently green lit by the FDA on November 14, for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) candidate, ARCT-2304, aimed at addressing H5N1 influenza.

Some of the important topics discussed by Jessica in the interview, can be read about below:

