"The Many Lies We Were Told..." My Explosive Interview with Dr Jessica Rose

Dr Jessica Rose's Expert Analysis of the Damning VAERS Data and More!
Sonia Elijah
Aug 31, 2022
My highly revealing interview with Dr Jessica Rose exposes 'the off-the-charts' safety signals seen in VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System)- the rise of unusual cancers; myocarditis particularly in young males; fertility and menstrual challenges faced by thousands of women.

Dr Rose lists the shocking number of serious adverse event cases:

Throm…

