A Voice for the Voiceless: The Advocate & The Politician

In this revelatory interview, Covid vaccine injury advocate Anne Merel Kloosterman joins forces with Wybren van Haga, leader of the Dutch BVNL party, to expose a series of what appears to be, Covid-related cover-ups orchestrated by the Dutch government.



Key moments from the interview include:

Covid vaccine-injured individuals in the Netherlands are forced to conceal the true cause of their injuries, labeling them as “Long Covid” to secure any compensation from the government.

Anne Merel Kloosterman recounts her heart-wrenching personal story of Covid vaccine injury and highlights her collaboration with Wybren van Haga—the only Dutch MP to openly challenge the government’s harsh Covid measures from the outset.

Wybren van Haga discloses how a pre-parliamentary Covid investigation group, in which he was a member of, was abruptly dismantled due to the Dutch government’s fear of the truths it might uncover.

The BVNL party leader details his party’s legal battle against the Dutch government over oppressive Covid curfews and their efforts to gain access to the confidential recordings of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT).

Kloosterman and van Haga explain their motivations for starting the Corona Damage Foundation, which seeks justice for those harmed by Covid vaccines, as well as the countless businesses driven to bankruptcy by lockdown mandates.



For those interested in supporting the foundation, donations can be made via the link below.

https://stichtingcoronaschade.nl/

