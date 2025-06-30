New Landmark Study Exposes Fetal Loss Safety Signal Post-Pfizer Covid Shot

Josh Guetzkow, a senior lecturer at Hebrew University with a PhD in sociology from Princeton and a Harvard postdoc in public health policy, discussed his groundbreaking preprint study with me.

The study, conducted with co-authors including Retsef Levi, Tracy Beth Høeg, Joseph Fraiman, and Maccabi Health Services experts, analyzed fetal loss rates among over 220,000 pregnancies in Israel’s Maccabi Health Services database (2016–2022).

Using an advanced observed-to-expected analysis, Guetzkow’s team found a significant safety signal: women vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech modRNA COVID-19 shot during gestational weeks 8–13 experienced ~4 additional fetal losses per 100 pregnancies compared to the expected 9 (13 observed). Notably, over half of these losses were stillbirths (post-week 20), with nearly half occurring after week 25! These findings contrast with lower-than-expected losses for influenza-vaccinated women, suggesting a healthy vaccinee effect.

Unlike prior studies, which missed this critical safety signal- by focusing only on early pregnancy or separating miscarriages from stillbirths, the study authors used individual-level health records to adjust for comorbidities and other factors, enhancing reliability. The signal was dose-specific, with two doses (first and second) showing a stronger effect (4 excess losses) than a single third dose (2 excess losses) during pregnancy.

Guetzkow highlighted the absence of clinical trials for pregnant women and criticized public health authorities for recommending vaccination despite known risks, such as lipid nanoparticle placental transfer documented in Pfizer’s own reports, which I covered in early 2023, after being one of the first researchers to discover Pfizer’s 8-page damning document, buried in the FDA’s Pfizer data dump.

Guetzkow debunked misleading claims about 82% miscarriage rates that discredit valid concerns. He also refuted conspiracy theories about Israel receiving placebo vaccines, noting early adverse event reports, including myocarditis, from the Israeli population.

I highly recommend reading Guetzkow’s substack article on this groundbreaking study.

Download the study here.

Below is a link to an Israeli documentary mentioned in the interview.

The testimonies project - a platform for all those who were affected after the corona vaccine

It’s worth watching my previous interview with Guetzkow, where he was one of the first researchers to expose Pfizer’s “Bait-and-Switch.”

