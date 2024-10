It was a pleasure to be on TNT Radio’s live show: “Locked & Loaded with Rick Munn” discussing Part 1 of my latest investigation.

Sadly, it was to be my last interview on the independent media platform given that their funding was pulled recently and they have ceased operations, leaving a wide hole in the alternative media space.

