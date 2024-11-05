Data Crimes: Deleting Covid Vaccine Deaths

My second interview with Wouter Aukema, senior data patterns & forensics analyst, who has over 30 years of experience working with governments and corporations- is the most explosive yet. The first interview can be watched below.

For the past few years, Wouter Aukema and his team have been downloading voluminous amounts of weekly data on the case safety reports on drugs and vaccines submitted to the European Medicines Agency’s EudraVigilance database and Dutch government institutions, such as the Dutch Health Institute. His painstaking work has led to the discovery of what can easily be described as massive data fraud, which he has written about here.

Back in December 2021, Dutch parliamentary member Pieter Omtzigt brought a motion calling for an independent investigation on excess deaths in the Netherlands. He also called for the CIMS, which translates to "COVID Vaccination Information and Monitoring System” maintained by the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) for monitoring vaccination records related to COVID-19 vaccines, to be made available to independent researchers. Omtzigt’s motion was unanimously accepted in parliament.

Rather than choose to act upon the motion, it appears the Dutch government not only stalled but sabotaged transparent access to the vaccine database. Moreover, it also rendered it unusable by deleting a staggering number of personal records. In the process of the government’s decision to transfer all the Covid vaccination records to the Dutch Statistics Bureau- over 870,000 records were systematically deleted of people who had received their first dose of a Covid vaccine and subsequently died or emigrated (between the period of January 2021 and January 2024).

It is only because of Wouter and his team’s painstaking work by weekly downloading the data, that has made it possible to spot this huge anomaly. This discovery has massive ramifications as the manipulated data makes it impossible for there to be any meaningful assessment on excess deaths in relation to the Covid vaccines, in the Netherlands.

However, the data crimes do not end there and are not exclusive to the Netherlands- at around 37 minutes into the interview, Wouter dropped the biggest bombshell of all! He exclusively informed me that according to his systematic downloading of the data from EudraVigilance (which includes case safety reports from around the world not just the EU)- 40% of worldwide serious case safety reports (including hospitilization and death) in relation to Covid vaccines (only) have been REMOVED from the European Medicines Agency’s database from October 2021-November 2022. In addition, case safety reports have also been retroactively modified, after their data lockpoint (DLP).

Wouter presented his evidence of what appears to be horrific data fraud/manipulation by revealing a damning slide from his 140-page forensic report, yet to be published. The screenshot of the slide below, reveals a graphical representation of the cumulative number of reports mentioning fatal events (deaths). Notice, that the biggest discrepancy between the cumulative number of deaths recorded by Aukema and his team (blue graph line) and the EMA’s (orange graph line) is shown in the fourth column- these are the deaths (fatal events) following the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine.

According to Pfizer/BioNTech’s Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs) submitted to the EMA, which I have previously investigated here and here for Children’s Health Defense Europe, the cumulative number of reported deaths following their vaccine through to November 2022 was 8,322. However, the number of deaths based on Aukema and his team downloading weekly the case safety reports mentioning fatal events following the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine- reveals a markedly higher total of 10,193. Disturbingly, it appears almost 20% have been deleted from the EudraVigilance database.

When asked the question on what he intends to do with this damning evidence, Wouter said:

“In the old days, we would submit it to the auditor of the EMA and we would trust that they would follow up on it, but what can we do today? Who can we trust?”

See more of Wouter and his team’s amazing work:

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/aukema

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/aukema/vizzes

Support their work:

https://www.givesendgo.com/medicine_vaccine_safety_db

My mission is to deep-dive into public interest stories, which the mainstream media avoids but I cannot do that without your help. If you find value in the work I do, please consider a paid subscription or make a one-off donation to support my work of forensic-style investigative journalism.

Upgrade to paid

One-off contribution

Share