My Recent Interview on RCR with Paul Brennan – Exposing the Machinery Behind the COVID Response and What's Coming Next

Last week I had the pleasure of sitting down again with Paul Brennan on RCR (Reality Check Radio) in New Zealand to discuss my new book, 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic Was Declared and Our World Changed Forever.

We covered the forensic timeline I spent months compiling: the pre-planned exercises like Crimson Contagion and Event 201, the rapid alignment of Moderna’s vaccine sequence just days after the viral genome was published, the invocation of emergency powers weeks before the WHO even declared a pandemic, and the coordinated machinery of fear, censorship, and compliance that followed.

The conversation unpacked how unelected scientific advisors (SAGE in the UK and equivalents elsewhere), international organisations, and the emerging biodefence-industrial complex effectively took control. We discussed the weaponisation of behavioural science and flawed modelling to push lockdowns, the suppression of early treatments, the known risks with mRNA technology that were ignored, and the censorship apparatus, including the BBC-led Trusted News Initiative, that silenced dissenting scientists, doctors, and even vaccine-injured individuals.

We also looked ahead at the UK’s new £1 billion pandemic preparedness strategy, with its proposed “All Pandemics Hazards Bill,” expanded contract tracing, biosecurity hub, and sweeping emergency powers. Officials are already framing the next crisis as a “certainty.”

As I explain in the interview, 3/11 wasn’t just a health event, it was a biological sequel to 9/11 in its scale of disruption and the permanent changes it accelerated: mass compliance, surveillance, narrative control, and the shift toward digital authoritarianism.

The book is evidence-based, with 900+ citations, FOIA documents, leaked emails, scientific literature, and whistleblower interviews.

Paul asked me if I’m afraid of what’s coming. My answer: No. Because knowledge is the antidote. The more people understand how the machinery worked last time, the harder it becomes to run the same playbook again.

You can also listen to the full interview here.

3/11 Viral Takeover is now available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions.

Order on Amazon.com/ Amazon.co.uk (or search “3.11 Viral Takeover Sonia Elijah” in your local Amazon store).

If you’ve already read it (or once you do), I’d be incredibly grateful if you could leave an honest review on Amazon. Reviews make a huge difference in helping independent investigative work reach more people, especially on a topic this important.

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