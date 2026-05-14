Interview with Michael from Cafe Locked Out: Exposing the COVID Lies and the Rise of Digital Authoritarianism

I recently joined Michael on his show for a wide-ranging conversation about my book, 3/11 Viral Takeover. Key Points from the discussion:

The engineered narrative from day one: How top scientists (including Fauci, Farrar, and others) privately discussed lab-origin possibilities while publicly condemning it as a “conspiracy theory” in the Lancet and elsewhere. Conflicts of interest were hidden.

The flawed foundation for lockdowns: Neil Ferguson’s Imperial College model, its catastrophic (and wrong) predictions, and how one paper shut down the world despite early contrary data from Nobel laureate Michael Levitt and the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Suppression of early treatments: The coordinated attack on hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin — including the retracted Surgisphere scandal in The Lancet, to clear the path for emergency authorisation of the novel mRNA products.

Censorship machinery: The Trusted News Initiative, Event 201, government pressure on Big Tech, the CCDH (“Disinformation Dozen”), and the weaponisation of “misinformation” labels against scientists, doctors, and the vaccine-injured.

The bigger picture: Vaccine passports as a proof-of-concept for digital IDs, the shift to permanent biosecurity states, and the alarming rise of digital authoritarianism across the West — including arrests for social media posts and expanding surveillance.

We also spoke about the human cost: the psychological operation that used fear and compliance, the silencing of the vaccine-injured, excess deaths, and why hard-copy documentation of these events matters more than ever.

If you haven’t yet, grab a copy and share it.

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