It was great going LIVE with Dr Drew discussing the explosive testimony from former Pfizer Europe head of toxicology Dr. Helmut Sterz, who estimates 20,000–60,000 COVID shot-related deaths in Germany alone.

We covered systematic data destruction, lost serious adverse events (including child deaths with no pre-existing conditions), lack of autopsies, blanket liability granted before the pandemic declaration, regulatory capture, and the weaponization of fear.

All of this and much more, is meticulously documented in my book 3/11 Viral Takeover.

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