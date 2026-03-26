As the UK government unveils its first new pandemic preparedness "strategy since 2011, one phrase stands out: a new pandemic is a “certainty.”

According to the plan reported by The Telegraph, the government intends to spend £1 billion of public funds building a fresh contact-tracing system, stockpiling PPE, establishing a new biosecurity hub, and introducing an “All Pandemics Hazard Bill” to grant rapid emergency powers. Officials stress that the next threat may differ from the last, requiring flexible, broad-ranging measures and international cooperation.

Six years after the events of March 11, 2020, the day the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, these announcements demand far more rigorous scrutiny than ever before.

In my new book 3/11 Viral Takeover, I present a forensic, evidence-based examination of how the world’s response to COVID-19 was coordinated. This ranges from pandemic simulation exercises held just months earlier, through flawed modelling that drove policy U-turns, to the suppression of early treatments, the redefinition of vaccination status, and the rapid rollout of novel mRNA products under emergency authorisation.

Drawing on FOIA documents, leaked emails, regulatory filings, and scientific literature, the book exposes how many of the tools now being revived, including contact-tracing infrastructure, emergency legislation, centralised messaging, and vast procurement schemes, delivered deeply questionable results. Far from protecting public health, these measures inflicted devastating economic damage, widespread social harm, and lasting health costs that are still being felt today.

The new strategy acknowledges that future threats may not mirror COVID-19. However, the proposed solutions look strikingly familiar: more centralised surveillance tools, larger stockpiles, and broader executive authority. History shows that infrastructure built for one emergency can easily be repurposed and expanded for the next.

My investigation in 3/11 Viral Takeover documents how unelected scientific advisers, international organisations, philanthropies with deep pharmaceutical ties, and intelligence-linked entities shaped the global response in 2020. It examines the known risks that were documented before mass deployment of certain countermeasures, the censorship of dissenting voices (including highly qualified scientists and doctors), and the profound shift toward digital health IDs and compliance systems that many nations tested during the pandemic years.

As governments once again speak of pandemics as inevitable and invest heavily in preparedness, citizens have every right to ask: What exactly are we preparing for and at what cost?

Are we laying the groundwork for another cycle of fear-driven policies, suppressed debate, and concentrated power?

3/11 Viral Takeover insists on asking the uncomfortable questions backed by primary documents. It serves as both a historical record and a cautionary analysis of how quickly exceptional measures can become normalised.

Before we commit another £1 billion of taxpayers’ money, and potentially far more in societal disruption, we must demand a full, honest reckoning with the documented failures of the last pandemic and the powerful interests that profited from it.

3/11 Viral Takeover is available now on Amazon in paperback, hardback, and Kindle formats.

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