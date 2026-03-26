Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
Mar 26

I bought the book for my sister who bought into the lies over covid, she's had at least 8 injections, I need her to know the truth even if its too late for her.

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Kreg Kinney's avatar
Kreg Kinney
Mar 28

Although I do most of my reading on Kindle, I bought the book in paper. For important topics like this I want my info in hard copy to eliminate the possibility of Amazon or their boot-licking toadies changing the content of a Kindle version.

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