My presentation of 3/11 Viral Takeover to Doctors for COVID Ethics

I had the honour of presenting 3/11 Viral Takeover to the courageous team at Doctors for COVID Ethics. I began by commending their tireless work defending medical ethics and patient safety over the past five years. Then I took them through the core findings of my 941-citation, 120-exhibit investigation — built entirely on primary documents, FOIA releases, leaked emails, scientific papers, and whistleblower testimony. Here are some of the key areas I covered:

How the natural origin narrative was locked in early through coordinated publications (Lancet, Nature Medicine, Cell) while key architects privately expressed lab-origin concerns.

The pivotal February 1, 2020 teleconference and the subsequent “relief” emails among Fauci, Farrar, Drosten and others.

Neil Ferguson’s catastrophic Imperial College modelling (Report 9) and the near-simultaneous global lockdown response.

The weaponisation of fear through UK government behavioural science papers and terrifying public messaging campaigns.

The deeply flawed Drosten PCR protocol, its undisclosed conflicts of interest, and the staggering false-positive rates later confirmed in official data.

The systematic suppression of early treatments (hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin) to clear the path for Emergency Use Authorisation of the novel mRNA shots.

The rushed mRNA platform, DARPA’s central role, Process 2 manufacturing changes, and the resulting DNA/plasmid contamination scandal (including undisclosed SV40 promoter sequences).

What regulators knew before authorisation — myocarditis, pregnancy losses, deaths — and the shocking post-rollout data hidden from the public.

The industrial-scale censorship of dissenting scientists, vaccine-injured individuals, and inconvenient studies.

The pre-pandemic simulations (Event 201, Crimson Contagion), the biodefence complex, and the shift toward digital authoritarianism under the banner of “for your safety.”

I ended on a note of hope. The antidote to this machinery of crisis, fear, and control is simple but powerful: truth-seeking, open scientific debate, informed consent, courage, and forensic evidence over plausible denial.

You can watch the full presentation above (I’ve also included the short trailer for the book at the start).

If you haven’t yet read the book, I hope this talk gives you a clear sense of what I’ve uncovered. 3/11 Viral Takeover is my attempt to document what really happened — not the official story we were fed, but the one revealed in the documents they never wanted us to see.

The paperback, hardcover, and ebook are available now.

Amazon US

Amazon UK

Amazon Australia

Amazon Canada

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