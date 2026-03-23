March 23, 2020: The Day England Locked Down. 6 Years Later, the Truth Emerges – Back on Redacted Discussing 3/11 Viral Takeover

Exactly six years ago today, March 23, 2020, Boris Johnson told the nation to “stay at home.” Schools closed, businesses shuttered, families separated, and the UK (along with much of the world) entered unprecedented lockdown.

What began as a health emergency morphed into something far more profound: a coordinated test of global compliance, fear, and control.

I was thrilled to return to Redacted with Clayton Morris to discuss my new book 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic was Declared and Our World Changed Forever. We unpacked the forensic timeline, from the WHO’s March 11 declaration to the mechanisms that locked societies down and silenced dissent.

I hope you enjoy watching the full interview!

Get your copy of 3/11 Viral Takeover today, available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover!

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