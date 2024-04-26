Playback speed
MP Andrew Bridgen Opens Up About the Personal Costs of the Fight

Sonia Elijah
Apr 26, 2024
22
Transcript

In the last interview I gave to the BBC, they asked me, why are you sacrificing your career on the hill of vaccine harms?

And I said, that's because that's the hill you're killing my people on.

In this compelling interview with Andrew Bridgen, Independent Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire, he shares his struggles in being an almost solitary advocate in the UK Parliament on various critical issues. These include Covid-19 experimental vaccine harms, excess mortality rates, opposition to the WHO pandemic treaty, and proposed amendments to international health regulations. Bridgen also opens up about the personal toll of bringing attention to these pressing matters.

Details about the event where world leading experts testified at the UK's parlimentary office on December 4th, can be read below.

Sonia Elijah investigates
World Leading Experts Testify at UK's Parliamentary Office
Support independent investigative journalism by becoming a paid subscriber or make a one-off contribution! This article has been updated. On December 4th, it was an honour to attend the 2-hour meeting at the Wilson Room, Portcullis House, the UK Parliamentary offices…
5 months ago · 136 likes · 55 comments · Sonia Elijah

Details about Bridgen's first-adjourned debate on excess deaths, secured last October, can be read below.

Sonia Elijah investigates
Piercing the Veil of Silence over Excess Deaths
Watch the full speech by Andrew Bridgen, above. This post has been updated as of October 28.Sonia Elijah investigates is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Around the world, there has been a deafening silence over excess deaths from governments and the mainstream media, wh…
7 months ago · 130 likes · 25 comments · Sonia Elijah

Details on the most recent debate on excess deaths can be read about below.

Sonia Elijah investigates
Debate in Parliament Ignites over Excess Deaths and Vaccine Safety Concerns
On April 18th, in the UK House of Commons, Andrew Bridgen, MP (Independent) for North West Leicestershire gave an uncompromising and hard-hitting speech on the debate that he brought forward: “Covid-19 pandemic response and trends in excess deaths…
19 days ago · 83 likes · 31 comments · Sonia Elijah

