Releases worldwide on March 11, 2026

“3/11 Viral Takeover by investigative journalist Sonia Elijah is a fearless, meticulously documented exposé that rips the veil off the coordinated global response to COVID-19. Drawing on FOIA documents, leaked emails, and expert interviews, Elijah dissects how unelected scientists, intelligence-linked philanthropies, and regulatory bodies shaped the ‘official’ origin story and ushered in a new era of biosecurity control. Combining forensic precision with moral urgency, this book redefines pandemic history—not as a health event, but as a blueprint for a technocratic takeover. A must-read for anyone who suspects the true contagion was not viral, but political.”

—Robert Malone, MD, MS. Physician and Scientist, Adjunct Professor, Vice Chair, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.



“Sonia Elijah used a sword to cut through thickets of obfuscation that grew like a jungle around the truth of what occurred during the pandemic. Meticulous timelines supported by original documents describe how a bio-pharmaceutical complex arose, executing what was potentially the most lucrative business plan in human history. Be prepared to read every page to the very end.”

—Dr. Peter McCullough, New York Times bestselling author of Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex and Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology and Reality

"This masterful treatise by science journalist Sonia Elijah... is five years in the writing and includes a level of documentation that will amaze you. The result is a book for the ages..."

—Jeffrey Tucker, Brownstone Institute



”Viral Takeover is a fearless exposé that dismantles the official narrative of the COVID-19 pandemic with meticulous research and unyielding scrutiny. Sonia Elijah uncovers hidden truths—from the engineered origins of the virus and flawed PCR testing to the harms of rushed vaccines and the machinery of global censorship. Drawing on leaked documents, FOIA revelations, and expert interviews, this book is a vital indictment of power unchecked. Essential reading for anyone seeking thefacts behind the ‘once-in-a-century’ crisis.”

—Steve Kirsch, Founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation

“Sonia Elijah stands out as one of the very few journalists who, from the outset, recognized and courageously exposed the profound deceptions at the heart of the official covid narrative and response. Her book provides an invaluable, unflinching resource for those seeking a clear, evidence-based understanding of the mismanagement, cover-ups, and misplaced priorities that defined those years.”—Professor Norman Fenton, Emeritus Professor of Risk Queen Mary University of London

“One cannot talk about democracy and freedom in the Western world without talking about the glaring democratic deficit that exists in the form of unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats, scientists, lobbyists and social media organizations. Sonia Elijah’s excellent book takes a deep dive into how these actors can quickly come together in ‘lockstep’ by showing how they weaponized COVID-19 as a pretext to achieve their goals.”— Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., journalist



On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared a global pandemic and our world changed forever.



In 3/11 Viral Takeover, I deliver a forensic, evidence-based examination of the COVID-19 response that reshaped society. Drawing on thousands of pages of FOIA documents, leaked emails, scientific papers, whistleblower interviews, and my exclusive reporting, I expose the coordinated narrative that justified unprecedented lockdowns, flawed testing protocols, rushed vaccine authorizations, and widespread censorship.

My investigation begins with the early suppression of alternative views and the influential papers that locked in the natural-origin story amid growing lab-related concerns. I reveal how unelected scientists and pharma-linked philanthropies took control of policy, while a single deeply flawed model drove global lockdowns in lockstep, inflicting catastrophic harms through school closures, care-home neglect, and suppressed ethics.

I uncover the unvalidated PCR protocol, never intended for diagnosis, that became the multi-billion-dollar engine perpetuating lockdowns, alongside scandals like the California-based startup Innova’s £4 billion VIP lane for “not fit for purpose” Chinese-made rapid lateral flow tests.

The book traces mRNA technology’s Warp-Speed rise despite longstanding toxicity hurdles, the blacklisting of treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, leaked EMA emails exposing manufacturing flaws and political pressure, undisclosed DNA sequences in vaccines, regulators’ early awareness of harms, and deep dives into Pfizer’s clinical trial data and post-authorization adverse event reports.

Beyond the shots themselves, 3/11 Viral Takeover documents the machinery of censorship that silenced injured voices and inconvenient science, the biodefense-industrial complex fueling digital authoritarianism, and the repurposing of COVID-era controls into permanent biosecurity frameworks.

This book stands as my live indictment of a turning point still unfolding. Backed by rigorous documentation and a comprehensive timeline of facts, it challenges the official narrative and demands accountability.

If you’ve questioned the “follow the science” mantra, sought suppressed truths about COVID origins, vaccine technology, lockdown harms, or the erosion of freedoms, this uncensored deep dive is essential reading.

