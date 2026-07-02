Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
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It's just going to make people find other outlets.

You would think that they would want to keep us on social media, including kids but apparently not.

Anyway, digital authoritarianism has nothing on analog authoritarianism than most people seem to forget.

Remember apartheid? Slavery? Wars and the draft?

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