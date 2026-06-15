Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Josie
17h

Any time the government says, “It’s for your safety,” it’s never about your safety. It’s about their power.

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Graphite
19h

Thanks Sonia!

Also limiting the access of young people to social media etc ensures that they are less likely to see independent media that gives the truth instead of the government approved narratives on various topics! 👍🇨🇦

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