Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
2d

1984 has arrived.

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Kreg Kinney's avatar
Kreg Kinney
2d

I am so very glad that I don’t live in the UK. I worked in Southampton as a US government contractor on and off from 2001 to 2005 and spent two complete summers there in support of that project. I loved the people and I loved the countryside, but even then the nanny state was more than I could stomach. Sadly the US is walking down the same path. Once I saw the propaganda games played by our government during COVID, I can no longer un-see it in its other manifestations (e.g., hurricane fear porn — I live in Florida, monkey pox, bird flu, Ebola, ticks, etc.). But seeing it allows me to evade the trap. So I guess there is some consolation.

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