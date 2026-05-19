Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
5d

There is no immunity for Murder.

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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
5d

This is good news of a sort from Greece. Unfortunately the Greek state, like all others states has no money except that which it extorts from the people. So ultimately, it's not the medico-pharmaceutical-industrial complex which pays, but the bus drivers and factory workers. It's disgusting.

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