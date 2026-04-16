Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Andy Boddington's avatar
Andy Boddington
Apr 16

Once again the government investigated itself and found only good news. It's ridiculous. Your book arrived a few weeks ago and I immediately leant it to a working nurse who is waking up... I'm looking forward to reading it but have followed you since Trial Site News days and think I'm pretty up to date with your information, but I am looking forward to reading it!

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Antti Säippä's avatar
Antti Säippä
Apr 17

Thank you for this! Your own relentless documentation of all this during the years elevates the inadequateness of the report. And I must say - the pattern of whitewash - omissions, gaslighting, lies on the other side; pride for "success" in difficult situation in the other - seems universal - which at this point is not even surprising anymore ..

Here is my "dialogue" on Finnish covid-report (released in March 2026):

'Did Finland paint itself in too favorable light in its official post-pandemic report?'

https://anttisaippa.substack.com/p/part-1-did-finland-paint-itself-in

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