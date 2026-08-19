Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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krishna e bera's avatar
krishna e bera
10h

Well reported! Thanks

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Jemelines's avatar
Jemelines
2h

Thank you Sonia for this excellent summary of the events. Funny how this retraction coincides with the release of Fauci texts. Panic somewhere?

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