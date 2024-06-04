Source: Excess mortality across countries in the Western World since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022

A bombshell study was recently published in BMJ Public Health by a group of researchers (Mostert et al.) from Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam. The group’s findings were shared in the mainstream media with The Telegraph daring to write: ‘Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise in excess deaths.’

The researchers from The Netherlands analysed all-cause mortality reports abstracted from 47 countries using the ‘Our World in Data’ database. Only countries that had all-cause mortality reports available for all three consecutive years (2020–2022) were included. To calculate the baseline of expected deaths, a Karlinsky and Kobak’s estimate model was used. This model uses historical death data in a country from 2015 until 2019 and accounts for seasonal variation and year-to-year trends in mortality.

The alarming results revealed:

The total number of excess deaths in 47 countries of the Western World was 3,098,456 from 1 January 2020 until 31 December 2022. In 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic onset and implementation of containment measures, records present 1,033,122 excess deaths. In 2021, the year in which both containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines were used to address virus spread and infection, the highest number of excess deaths was reported: 1,256,942 excess deaths. In 2022, when most containment measures were lifted and COVID-19 vaccines were continued, preliminary data present 808,392 excess deaths.

The authors went on to state:

During 2021, when not only containment measures but also COVID-19 vaccines were used to tackle virus spread and infection, the highest number of excess deaths was recorded: 1,256,942 excess deaths. Scientific consensus regarding the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions in reducing viral transmission is currently lacking. During 2022, when most mitigation measures were negated and COVID-19 vaccines were sustained, preliminary available data count 808,392 excess deaths.

The researchers importantly pointed out:

Although Covid-19 vaccines were provided to guard civilians from suffering morbidity and mortality by the Covid-19 virus, suspected adverse events have been documented as well. Both medical professionals and citizens have reported serious injuries and deaths following vaccination to various official databases in the Western World.

Their study is one of the few to examine excess deaths on a global level- a recent and disturbing phenomenon that has virtually been ignored by governments and the mainstream media.

I have covered the topic of excess deaths here, here and here.

Also, it is one of the few to dare point to the massive elephant in the room: the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines” that were heralded as “safe and effective.” The shots that allegedly “saved over 20 million lives” -that claim was based, of course, on mathematical modelling.

The authors spot lit studies documenting suspected adverse events following vaccination. For instance, the Fraiman et al. study which presented a secondary analysis of the placebo-controlled, phase III randomised clinical trials of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The results showed that the Pfizer trial had a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group. The Moderna trial had a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events among vaccine recipients.

They pointed to a study comparing adverse event reports to VAERS and EudraVigilance following mRNA COVID-19 vaccines versus influenza vaccines. A higher risk of serious adverse reactions was observed for COVID-19 vaccines in comparison to influenza vaccines. These reactions included cardiovascular diseases, coagulation, haemorrhages, gastrointestinal events and thromboses.

In addition, they referred to an important study which revealed that excess deaths were only seen in Germany “from April 2021 onward.” The German authors went on to state: “These findings indicate that something must have happened in spring 2021 that led to a sudden and sustained increase in mortality.”

Yes, what could have happened in the Spring of 2021?

Could it be the world’s first and biggest rollout of experimental gene-based injections ever?

Mostert et al. saliently concluded:

Excess mortality has remained high in the Western World for three consecutive years, despite the implementation of COVID-19 containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines. This is unprecedented and raises serious concerns. During the pandemic, it was emphasised by politicians and the media on a daily basis that every COVID-19 death mattered and every life deserved protection through containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the same morale should apply. Every death needs to be acknowledged and accounted for, irrespective of its origin.

I couldn’t agree more- every death does matter, including COVID-19 vaccine deaths that have been systematically suppressed and censored.

