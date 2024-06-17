Last week, the integrity of the peer-reviewed, Mostert et al. study on excess deaths, came under simultaneous attack from both the organisation affiliated with the Dutch authors, Princess Máxima Center, and the journal which first published the bombshell study, BMJ Public Health, on June 3rd.

The study: ‘Excess mortality across countries in the Western World since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022’ showed that “excess mortality has remained high in the Western World for three consecutive years, despite the implementation of containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines. This raises serious concerns. Government leaders and policymakers need to thoroughly investigate underlying causes of persistent excess mortality.”

In their paper, the authors dared to note an inconvenient truth: “Although COVID-19 vaccines were provided to guard civilians from suffering morbidity and mortality by the COVID-19 virus, suspected adverse events have been documented as well. Both medical professionals and citizens have reported serious injuries and deaths following vaccination to various official databases in the Western World.”

They cited various papers documenting adverse events following vaccination including cardiovascular diseases, coagulation, haemorrhages, gastrointestinal events and thromboses.

In addition, they highlighted a study which revealed that excess deaths were only seen in Germany “from April 2021 onward,” which happened to coincide when the Covid vaccine rollout was in full effect and being offered not just to the elderly but to younger age groups, including pregnant women.

I wrote about the pivotal study, the day after its publication in BMJ Public Health.

It was only after The Telegraph reported on the troubling Mostert et al. paper, running an article with the headline: ‘Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise in excess deaths,’ that sent shock waves around the world, which triggered 68 media outlets to follow suit.

Then, on June 11th, the wildfire-like news coverage of the scientific paper was abruptly stamped out by the Princess Máxima Center (which specialises in Paediatric Oncology and where three out of the four authors of the paper, including Saskia Mostert, are affiliated with) issuing a statement, “distancing itself” from the publication. Their statement can be read in full, below.

The Princess Máxima Center distances itself from publication Excess mortality during COVID-19 pandemic

11-06-2024

The Princess Máxima Center distances itself from the publication “Excess mortality across countries in the Western World since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022”.

Serious questions have arisen regarding the publication “Excess mortality across countries in the Western World since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022”. Therefore, we will further investigate the scientific quality of this study. The Princess Máxima Center deeply regrets that this publication may give the impression that the importance of vaccinations is being questioned.



Originally, the idea was to look at the effect of COVID measures on, among other things, the mortality rate of children with cancer in low-income countries. During the course of the study, the focus shifted and diverted in a direction that we felt was too far from our expertise: pediatric oncology. We are not experts in epidemiology, nor do we want to give that impression. The Máxima Center therefore emphatically distances itself from this publication. We should have been more alert to the formation and results of this publication and will further investigate the way it was created. If it turns out that carelessness was involved in the realization of this publication, it will of course be withdrawn.



We, as the Princess Máxima Center, want to emphasize that we strongly support vaccination, and that this publication should certainly not be read as an argument against vaccination. The study in no way demonstrates a link between vaccinations and excess mortality; that is explicitly not the researchers' finding. We therefore regret that this impression has been created.

This prompted BMJ Public Health to respond with an “expression of concern” a few days later, on June 14th. Their full statement can be read below.

The integrity team and editors are investigating issues raised regarding the quality and messaging of this work. The Princess Máxima Centre, which is listed as the affiliation of three of the four authors, is also investigating the scientific quality of this study.1 The integrity team has contacted the institution regarding their investigation.

Readers should also be alerted to misreporting and misunderstanding of the work. It has been claimed that the work implies a direct causal link between COVID-19 vaccination and mortality. This study does not establish any such link. The researchers looked only at trends in excess mortality over time, not its causes. The research does not support the claim that vaccines are a major contributory factor to excess deaths since the start of the pandemic. Vaccines have, in fact, been instrumental in reducing the severe illness and death associated with COVID-19 infection.

Retraction Watch reported on this development.

The backlash triggered by the peer-reviewed paper is hardly a surprise. This is because the Mostert et al. study is not the first to be censored because it dared question the safety of the Covid ‘vaccines’. Numerous peer-reviewed papers have been retracted or withdrawn, which have also cast a dark shadow on the reputation of the experimental Covid shots.

Take for instance, the peer-reviewed paper by Walach et al., ‘The Safety of COVID-19 Vaccinations- We should Rethink the Policy.’ The main finding of the paper showed: “For three deaths prevented by vaccination we have to accept two inflicted by vaccination.” Following its 24 June 2021 publication in Vaccines, several of the editors of the journal resigned in protest.

Earlier this year, there was the retraction of ‘COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned from the Registrational Trials and Global Vaccination Campaign’ by Mead et al. (including authors, Dr Jessica Rose Ph.D. and Dr Peter McCullough MD, MPH) from Cureus, which was published on January 24, 2024.

“Based on the research presented in this narrative review, the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign should be regarded as a grave medical error” the authors stated in the paper.

Dr Peter McCullough, one of the most cited physicians in the world, a cardiologist and epidemiologist, is no stranger to censorship, along with Dr Jessica Rose, an immunologist and computational biologist. Their peer-reviewed October 2021 paper: ‘A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) in Association with COVID-19 Injectable Biological Products,’ which showed a staggering 19 times the expected number of myocarditis cases in the vaccination volunteers over background myocarditis rates for the 12-15-year-old age group, was withdrawn from Elsevier, the same week the FDA voted on whether to offer the experimental Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA shot to 5-11 year olds. I reported on its retraction for Trial Site News.

In my 2021 interview with McCullough, he stated: “Elsevier is illegally attempting to censor this paper- right at the moment when it’s needed the most, when the vaccine manufacturer is going to the US FDA and seeking approval for emergency authorisation use for children aged 5-11.”

Then, in July 2023, a paper by Hulscher et al.: ‘A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths after COVID-19 Vaccination’ (where McCullough was also one of the listed authors) was removed from The Lancet’s preprint server. The paper’s damning findings showed: ‘A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination.’

Furthermore, a recent investigation by journalist, Rebekah Barnett revealed that politics and financial interests, not scientific concerns, led to the retraction of a 2021 peer-reviewed study that found the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 and the mRNA vaccine impair critical DNA repair mechanisms, could lead to cancer.

Turning back to the Mostert et al. study on excess deaths-the Dutch researchers never claimed a causal link between the Covid vaccines and excess mortality. They simply had “serious concerns” and called for them to be further investigated.

However, in this post-Covid age of the censorship-industrial complex- calling for an examination on the safety of the “safe and effective” gene-based shots is apparently a crime worthy enough to get your scientific paper censored.

