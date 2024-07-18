This report was last updated on July 18. The European General Court has ruled that the European Commission, helmed by Ms. von der Leyen, violated European law by failing to provide the public with "sufficiently wide access" to Covid-19 vaccine contracts.
Ursula- what’s in a name?
Unethical
Reprehensible
Scruple-less
Untrustworthy
Lawbreaking
Amoral
What a shame only a very few MEPs could see this and have the courage to call her out and vote against her 2nd term.
Well now you know that no part of government is ever going to be your friend. Get ready for more fake pandemic murders and economic disasters.