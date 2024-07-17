This report was last updated on July 18.

The European General Court has ruled that the European Commission, helmed by Ms. von der Leyen, violated European law by failing to provide the public with "sufficiently wide access" to Covid-19 vaccine contracts.

It should be remembered that Ms. von der Leyen called for Covid vaccine mandates in Europe because “too many people still refuse to get shots voluntarily.”

On July 17th, the European Court of Justice issued a press release stating:

“In 2020 and 2021, purchase agreements for Covid-19 vaccines were concluded between the Commission and some pharmaceutical undertakings: approximately €2.7 billion were quickly released so that a firm order could be made for more than 1 billion doses of vaccine. In 2021, some Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and private individuals requested, on the basis of the regulation on access to documents, access to those agreements and to certain related documents so that they could understand their terms and conditions and satisfy themselves that the public interest was protected. As the Commission granted only partial access to those documents, which were put online in redacted versions, the MEPs concerned and private individuals brought actions for annulment before the General Court of the European Union.”

The court highlighted "irregularities" in the Commission's practice of redacting crucial sections of these agreements. It firmly asserted that the Commission could not substantiate its claims that broader access would harm pharmaceutical companies' commercial interests.

The case was instigated by Green MEPs seeking transparency on vaccine contracts, highlighting the Commission's refusal to disclose crucial documents despite public interest. This refusal triggered legal action, culminating in the damning verdict against the Commission's secrecy.

I have previously written about Pfizer’s predatory contracts and advance purchase agreements, where crucial sections were redacted, such as the built-in indemnity clause, protecting the vaccine manufacturer from any legal liability that may result from their product relating to harm, damages and losses. Egregiously, this liability was passed on to the ‘Purchaser’ (governments) and ultimately the taxpayer.

The screenshot below is taken from the unredacted version (only made available by the non-profit consumer advocacy organization, Public Citizen) of the advance purchase agreement (APA) between the European Commission (EC), acting on behalf and in the name of member states, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech (collectively ‘the Contractor’), signed in November 2020.

It states: ‘Each Participating Member State shall indemnify and hold harmless the Contractor, their Affiliates..from and against any and all liabilities incurred..relating to harm, damages and losses..arising from or relating to the use and deployment of the Vaccines..’

Turning back to the European General Court’s recent critical judgment- it comes at a pivotal moment- just a day before Ursula von der Leyen faces a crucial vote to secure her presidency.

Ms. von der Leyen needs the backing of 361 MEPs to retain her position, but support for the European Commission chief is waning, given her dismal track record on transparency and accountability. (Since this report was first published- Ms. von der Leyen has secured five more years as president of the European Commission with the backing of 401 MEPs.)

In early 2022, Ms. von der Leyen was embroiled in a scandal when a group of independent MEPs demanded her immediate resignation and full disclosure of a series of private text messages between her and Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla. Only a small portion of these texts were ever disclosed. They shockingly revealed how von der Leyen secured the deal for 1.8 billion Pfizer vaccines via private texts and phone calls with Bourla.

At the time, the European Court of Auditors published an alarming report stating:

“We asked the Commission to provide us with information on the preliminary negotiations for this agreement (scientific experts consulted and advice received, timing of the talks, records of the discussions, and details of the agreed terms and conditions). However, none was forthcoming.”

It is noteworthy that in April 2021, it was The New York Times which first broke the story on how Ms. von der Leyen sealed a Pfizer vaccine deal worth billions with texts and calls exchanged with the vaccine manufacturer’s CEO- the scandal came to be known as “Pfizergate.”

In early 2023, the newspaper sued the European Commission over the institution’s failure to release the private text messages after a freedom of information request was made. The court case is still pending in the European Court.

In recent months, investigators from the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) have taken over from Belgian prosecutors investigating Ms. von der Leyen over "interference in public functions, destruction of SMS, corruption and conflict of interest.”

Ms. von der Leyen is no stranger to conflict of interests. Her husband, Heiko von der Leyen, is Medical Director of the US biotech Orgenesis, a company that specialises in cell and gene therapies. He had to step down from his position on the supervisory board of the company after it was revealed that Orgenesis received EU research funds.

It should be noted that institutional shareholders of Orgenesis- Vanguard and BlackRock, also happen to have large stakes in Pfizer.

In regard to “destruction of SMS”- it is not the first time that Ms. von der Leyen has failed to hand over private text messages. During her time as minister of defence of Germany, data was deleted from her official phone for “security reasons” while under investigation by an investigative committee of the German parliament probing government misdeeds on how lucrative contracts worth tens of millions of euros were awarded to external consultancy firms.

If you value the work I’m doing, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or upgrade to one and help support independent investigative journalism!

Upgrade to paid

One-off donation

Share