Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
3d

keep one thing in mind : fauci knew that one day his dairy would become public...

he may just have fabricated himself an alibi...

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Rodney's avatar
Rodney
3d

All of this is done\being done to perpetuate the illusion of the existence of a covid virus. The whole "pandemic" was piggybacked on seasonal flu and colds, it was entirely made up and resulted in millions of deaths. This is a Crime Against Humanity and by Nuremberg standards many should be hanged for it.

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