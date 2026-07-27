This past week, Senator Rand Paul released a significant trove of documents, including the personal diary entries of Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and former Chief Medical Advisor to the President, covering December 2019 through December 2022, along with additional Slack messages from the Proximal Origin authors and related records.

The release comes just days before Fauci is due to testify under subpoena before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on July 29.

The headlines are striking: as early as 31 January 2020, Fauci was privately told by leading virologists that the furin cleavage site raised serious doubts about a natural origin, with roughly half the scientists on the key call believing the virus looked “constructed.” His own notes record that the wet market was already viewed as an “amplifier,” not the source. Privately, he and his allies grappled with lab-origin possibilities; publicly, they insisted the science was settled against it.

These revelations are important. They are also not new.

In the opening chapters of my book, 3/11: Viral Takeover, I provide a forensic reconstruction of exactly this critical window (late January to mid-February 2020) when a small group of elite scientists, funders, and senior health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, privately confronted evidence that the virus looked engineered, then publicly shut the debate down. Drawing on thousands of pages of FOIA-released emails, Slack messages, scientific papers, and contemporaneous records, Chapters 1 and 2 document the private communications that shaped the official narrative months before the diary entries were made public.

The Three Pillar Papers

Chapter One, “Locking in the Narrative,” dissects the three foundational publications that cemented the zoonotic hypothesis:

The 19 February 2020 Lancet joint statement condemning “conspiracy theories” of a non-natural origin (signed by 27 scientists, 26 of whom had ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology or its funders).

Nature Medicine’s “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” (17 March 2020), which declared: “We do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible.”

The September 2021 Cell review by many of the same authors, reiterating there was “currently no evidence” of a laboratory origin.

These papers were not produced in isolation. Behind them lies a trove of private communications that paint a very different picture.

The Emails and Slack Messages

On 31 January 2020, Kristian Andersen, who would become lead author of Proximal Origin, wrote to Fauci and Jeremy Farrar:

“The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered. … Eddie, Bob, Mike, and myself all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory.”

The next day, an emergency teleconference was convened by Farrar (then director of the Wellcome Trust). Participants included Fauci, Francis Collins, Andersen, Robert Garry, Edward Holmes, Andrew Rambaut, Christian Drosten, Ron Fouchier, and others. Slack messages exchanged immediately afterward between Rambaut and Andersen are revealing. Rambaut wrote:

“Given the shit show that would happen if anyone seriously accused the Chinese of even accidental release, my feeling is we should say there is no evidence of a specifically engineered virus, we cannot possibly distinguish between natural evolution and escape, so we are content with ascribing it to a natural process.”

Andersen replied:

“I hate when politics is injected into science—but it’s impossible not to, especially given the circumstances.”

Farrar himself later admitted privately (in an unredacted email to Fauci and Collins on 2 February):

“On a spectrum if 0 is nature and 100 is released—I am honestly at 50!”

Yet within weeks, the Proximal Origin paper, whose drafting Farrar actively “micro-managed” and edited, changing wording from “unlikely” to “improbable,” became the scientific gold standard used by Fauci, the media, and governments worldwide to dismiss the lab-leak hypothesis.

Fauci’s own emails from those days are equally striking. On 1 February he urgently forwarded the 2015 Baric-Shi Nature Medicine gain-of-function paper (renaming the attachment “Baric, Shi et al- Nature medicine-SARS Gain of function”) to his deputy Hugh Auchincloss with the subject line “IMPORTANT,” noting a conference call with HHS Secretary Azar. He expressed concern about the furin cleavage site and even raised the possibility of involving intelligence agencies. These are not cherry-picked fragments. They form a coherent pattern of private acknowledgment followed by public foreclosure of debate. Exactly the kind of coordinated narrative management I document throughout Chapters One and Two.

Why It Still Matters

Chapter Two, “Cracks in the Narrative,” examines the simultaneous appearance and rapid withdrawal of the Pradhan et al. preprint identifying HIV-like inserts (including the novel furin cleavage site), the subsequent scientific pushback, and the continuing revelations about EcoHealth Alliance’s DEFUSE proposal, NIAID funding of WIV-related work, and conflicts of interest that were never fully disclosed at the time. The point is not to claim final proof of laboratory origin. It is to show that the natural-origin story was not the product of open scientific inquiry. It was manufactured through politics, conflicts of interest, institutional self-protection, and then enforced as orthodoxy.

3/11: Viral Takeover is five years of investigative work. It is grounded in primary documents, FOIA releases, exclusive interviews, and rigorous sourcing. The first two chapters alone contain one of the most detailed public reconstruction yet of the emails and Slack messages that shaped the origins debate.

The book is available in paperback, hardcover, eBook.

An audio version is also available for those who prefer to listen.

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