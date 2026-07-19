Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
4d

Thank you Sonia for publishing this.

We knew from the Module 4 document that Dame Hallett and her sneering KCs told the public that they were silly - there was nothing to see. Yet, this is one of many indicators that show Dame Hallett has serious questions to answer about £200 million her 'official' enquiry has taken, and the laughable, very silly, output.

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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
4dEdited

"It was always about power and control."

No. Not even money alone because the instigators are already filthy, rich. Its about death, genocide and population control. Here is the evidence. The Why part is in my article Why they are Killing us.

https://1yfgk.substack.com/p/africa-is-still-the-smoking-gun

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