If you value the work I’m doing, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or upgrade to one and help support independent investigative journalism!

Prominent security consultant Troy Hunt said today: 'this will be the largest IT outage in history.’ And according to live coverage by the BBC:

Major IT outages are hitting industries across the world, with airlines, broadcasters and supermarkets affected

American Airlines says none of its flights are taking off and the problems are due to an issue with Crowdstrike cybersecurity software

Microsoft says it is taking mitigation action, but the cause of the outage hasn't been confirmed

In the UK, train companies report delays and some GP surgeries in England are having issues with booking appointments

Sky News has not been able to broadcast live, its executive chairman says

What is remarkably prescient is the June 1, 2020 article prepared by the World Economic Forum’s Centre of Cybersecurity with its dire warning of a “global cyber pandemic.” The following extract is taken from the WEF’s website.

It is interesting how the WEF vividly describe the crisis of a global cyberattack in the same terms as a viral pandemic- similar to Covid in fact but worse.

A cyberattack with characteristics similar to the coronavirus would spread faster and further than any biological virus.

The solution to the crisis they declare would be a “digital vaccine” but until that is developed, in the interim a “cyber lockdown” would be experienced by the whole world.

Wow, what foresight!

It’s hard to forget or even fully grasp how the world was plunged into lockdown until the experimental gene-based “vaccines” heralded as “safe and effective” was seen as the only way out of the Covid pandemic.

The WEF’s rhetoric does lead one to believe that this globalist organization appears to adhere to the theory: Don’t ever let a good crisis go to waste!

The WEF is funded primarily through membership fees. These are paid by the world's largest and most influential corporations, such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. Various governments and philanthropic organizations pay their fair share too, such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockerfeller Foundation.

What do these organizations have in common?

Well, they all in someway financially benefited from the mass rollout of unprecendented bio-security countermeasures the world has ever seen, such as the lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

How to prepare for the inevitable global cyberattack?

According to the WEF’s Centre for Cybersecurity:

COVID-19 has revealed the importance of international, cross-stakeholder coordination. Cooperation between public and private sector leaders is also critical, particularly when it comes to mitigation. The Centre for Cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum is just one example of an organization addressing systemic cybersecurity challenges and improving digital trust across institutions, businesses and individuals.

The “importance of international, cross-stakeholder coordination” is seen as critical “when it comes to mitigation.” A parallel can easily be drawn in how many countries followed the same lockstep policies to ‘mitigate’ the spread of Covid.

It is interesting how this ‘international coordination’ comes in the form of the WEF’s brainchild: ‘The Centre for Cybersecurity’ which is described as an “independent and impartial platform to reinforce the importance of cybersecurity as a strategic priority and drive global public-private action to address systemic cybersecurity challenges.”

This uncannily resembles the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty with its deeply centralised and coordinated approach in how member states need to respond to the challenges of pandemics or even the threat of one. Its apparent aim is to strengthen global health security, ensuring a more coordinated response to future pandemics.

Another theme that both these initiatives have in common is that they arise out of the ‘shortcomings exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic’- the hard lessons that needed to be learned.

Will today’s IT outage become the “new normal” or a “Covid-like incident?” Let’s wait and see. One thing that is inevitable- the global elites will undoubtedly have the solution to the crisis.

If you value the work I’m doing, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or upgrade to one and help support independent investigative journalism!

Upgrade to paid

One-off donation

Share