Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Graphite 🇨🇦's avatar
Graphite 🇨🇦
4d

So... SV40 content considered 'low risk' by our Canadian Liberal government... and yet here we are years later with abounding 'turbo-cancers' - Heads should roll!!!

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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
4d

Wow! I read your superb book, 3/11 viral takeover; if the 2015 Moderna mRNA patent had the Furin cleavage, why should be be surprised it also had SV40 enhancer and promoter sequences? You description of the “bait and switch” operations that allowed Pfizer to use high purity mRNA for animals trials and dirty E.Coli plasmids for human jabs, should tell us why the Covid shots killed 1.1 million people with plasmid DNA contamination 500-800 times over 10ng limits plus endotoxins. Military grade SV40 is available to these jab shot manufacturers, is it also aerosolized? Remember the military grade anthrax after 9/11 custom delivered in envelopes? It gives a whole new meaning to contrails!

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