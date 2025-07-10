Last week, Science Advances published a study on the CVXGA1 nasal COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1 trial. I was asked by The Defender to provide my thoughts on this recent development.

Excerpts from the article reveal why I’m sounding the alarm!

Investigative journalist Sonia Elijah noted that CVXGA1, which enters the mucus membranes and lungs through the nose, has the “potential for shedding viral particles through intranasal secretions, which could expose unvaccinated individuals.” Elijah said the study didn’t examine if shed materials can be spread to others. “This raises significant safety concerns about replication and shedding risks,” she said.

The Defender highlighted my critique:

According to Elijah, the lack of a control group and the small sample size “weakens the trial’s ability to accurately assess safety and immunogenicity,” but these aren’t the only flaws. Elijah said: “The study lacks data on RNA detection levels and did not perform infectivity assays to confirm if shed materials can be spread to others. The lack of specific safety and immunogenicity data for the adolescent group raises concerns about the vaccine’s effects in younger individuals. The open-label design, where both participants and researchers knew who received the vaccine, introduces potential bias in reporting and assessing outcomes, such as adverse events.”

I also pointed out:

Elijah noted that Cincinnati Children’s Hospital ran the trial and Dr. Paul Spearman, the hospital’s vice chair of clinical and translational research and education, led it. The hospital was one of the sites for adolescent clinical trials of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. In 2021, a participant in one of those trials, 12-year-old Maddie de Garay, was severely injured after she received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She sustained several serious adverse events and ended up in a wheelchair. According to Elijah, doctors at the hospital dismissed any connection between de Garay’s injuries and the Pfizer vaccine, and instead classified her injuries as “neuralgia and functional abdominal pain.”

