Last week, Science Advances published a study on the CVXGA1 nasal COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1 trial. I was asked by The Defender to provide my thoughts on this recent development.
Excerpts from the article reveal why I’m sounding the alarm!
Investigative journalist Sonia Elijah noted that CVXGA1, which enters the mucus membranes and lungs through the nose, has the “potential for shedding viral particles through intranasal secretions, which could expose unvaccinated individuals.”
Elijah said the study didn’t examine if shed materials can be spread to others. “This raises significant safety concerns about replication and shedding risks,” she said.
The Defender highlighted my critique:
According to Elijah, the lack of a control group and the small sample size “weakens the trial’s ability to accurately assess safety and immunogenicity,” but these aren’t the only flaws.
Elijah said:
“The study lacks data on RNA detection levels and did not perform infectivity assays to confirm if shed materials can be spread to others.
The lack of specific safety and immunogenicity data for the adolescent group raises concerns about the vaccine’s effects in younger individuals.
The open-label design, where both participants and researchers knew who received the vaccine, introduces potential bias in reporting and assessing outcomes, such as adverse events.”
I also pointed out:
Elijah noted that Cincinnati Children’s Hospital ran the trial and Dr. Paul Spearman, the hospital’s vice chair of clinical and translational research and education, led it. The hospital was one of the sites for adolescent clinical trials of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
In 2021, a participant in one of those trials, 12-year-old Maddie de Garay, was severely injured after she received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She sustained several serious adverse events and ended up in a wheelchair.
According to Elijah, doctors at the hospital dismissed any connection between de Garay’s injuries and the Pfizer vaccine, and instead classified her injuries as “neuralgia and functional abdominal pain.”
Sonia,
You always do great work. Something horrible is going on in the US. In addition to this horrible experiment being done on children for no good reason, the FDA just fully approved Modern's covid shot for children aged 6-11. That is mass murder and maiming.
This decision comes on the heels of the refusal of the Trump administration to prosecute any person for the child rape orchestrated by Jeff Epstein and his network of financial fraud and blackmail. I put these actions together. The people in this administration are going after the children of our nation. They are letting them be raped without consequence and they are deliberately: 1. experimenting on them 2. giving them a product that they know could maim and kill them.
This is crimes against humanity and I am asking every one to raise their voice, as you did here ,against this violence against children. Something horrible is happening. Even worse than before because this is very deliberate and systematic.
Sonia, I just ran across this information and want to share it with you. I believe it is truly vital information.
This information concerns evidence of WHO's likely involvement in death protocols from prior to the "pandemic". It also examines the origination of the covid financial fraud in the EU and most likely around the world, beginning in 2019 with "laws" being written to allow all the illegalities we experienced, the military secrecy laws for making and protecting the "vaccine" and the incredible sums of money which were gained by these methods.
This lawyer from Romania has presented her case both to a prosecutor in Vienna and has an investigation going in the ICC. The transcript I'm linking to is very helpful but please note it is not exhaustive,
Transcript; https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:EU:8fd23a30-2056-42cf-b601-c700037d4675?viewer%21megaVerb=group-discover
Substack with extensive information and links to the video interview which is in English (other language translations available): https://substack.com/inbox/post/166375912?triedRedirect=true
I recommend watching the video and reading the transcript for the best information. The video is the raw info and is the best source of accuracy.