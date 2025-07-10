Sonia Elijah investigates

Jill
Sonia,

You always do great work. Something horrible is going on in the US. In addition to this horrible experiment being done on children for no good reason, the FDA just fully approved Modern's covid shot for children aged 6-11. That is mass murder and maiming.

This decision comes on the heels of the refusal of the Trump administration to prosecute any person for the child rape orchestrated by Jeff Epstein and his network of financial fraud and blackmail. I put these actions together. The people in this administration are going after the children of our nation. They are letting them be raped without consequence and they are deliberately: 1. experimenting on them 2. giving them a product that they know could maim and kill them.

This is crimes against humanity and I am asking every one to raise their voice, as you did here ,against this violence against children. Something horrible is happening. Even worse than before because this is very deliberate and systematic.

Sonia, I just ran across this information and want to share it with you. I believe it is truly vital information.

This information concerns evidence of WHO's likely involvement in death protocols from prior to the "pandemic". It also examines the origination of the covid financial fraud in the EU and most likely around the world, beginning in 2019 with "laws" being written to allow all the illegalities we experienced, the military secrecy laws for making and protecting the "vaccine" and the incredible sums of money which were gained by these methods.

This lawyer from Romania has presented her case both to a prosecutor in Vienna and has an investigation going in the ICC. The transcript I'm linking to is very helpful but please note it is not exhaustive,

Transcript; https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:EU:8fd23a30-2056-42cf-b601-c700037d4675?viewer%21megaVerb=group-discover

Substack with extensive information and links to the video interview which is in English (other language translations available): https://substack.com/inbox/post/166375912?triedRedirect=true

I recommend watching the video and reading the transcript for the best information. The video is the raw info and is the best source of accuracy.

