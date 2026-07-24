I’m thrilled to share that my appearance on The Mike Graham Show has helped propel 3/11: Viral Takeover to #1 Best Seller in Public Health & Preventive Medicine on Amazon UK!

A huge thank you to everyone who tuned in, shared, and supported the conversation. Your engagement made a real difference.

In the interview we dig into the core themes of the book: the coordinated narrative that justified unprecedented lockdowns, the behavioural science and fear messaging used to drive compliance, the flawed testing protocols, the rushed novel gene-based injections, the censorship networks that targeted dissenting scientists and alternative voices, and the broader push toward digital ID, vaccine passports and what I call digital authoritarianism.

We also examine the UK COVID Inquiry as an expensive illusion of accountability, the involvement of units such as the Counter Disinformation Unit and the 77th Brigade, the massive transfer of wealth during those years, and why proper scrutiny of the decisions made since March 2020 is still essential.

Watch the full interview here:

3/11: Viral Takeover is five years of forensic investigative work distilled into an evidence-based chronicle (over 900 citations from primary sources). It is not a postmortem but a live indictment of events that continue to unfold.

The book is available on Amazon and from all major online booksellers.

Amazon UK

Amazon Australia

Amazon US

Amazon Canada

If this work resonates with you, please share the interview and leave a review for the book.

If this investigative reporting matters to you, please consider a paid subscription or buy me a coffee! Your support makes this work possible.

Upgrade to paid

Buy me a coffee

Share