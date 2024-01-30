Unprecedented Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys Confirm Presence of Novel “White Fibrous Clots”
An interview with Tom Haviland, retired US Air Force Major and data analyst
The interview below with Tom Haviland, retired United States Air Force Major and data analyst, is incredibly worth watching.
Haviland presents the results from his worldwide embalmer blood clot survey- questioning whether embalmers have observed “large white fibrous clots” and “micro-clotting” extracted from corpses in recent years. The results are damn…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.