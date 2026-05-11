Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Steshu Dostoevsky's avatar
Steshu Dostoevsky
May 11

The illusion was to pretend to “try” to hide the lab origins of a “new deadly virus” even though the “new virus” was psychosomatic fear reaction to the cold and flu season along with deadly protocols. Maybe some actual poisoning in a few areas but definitely theatrical fear porn. All used to get the human race to accept injections of unknown substances directly into their bodies.

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ita marquess's avatar
ita marquess
May 11

A coincidence? In October 2019 three Hungarian observational astronomers report their discovery of the Kordylewski clouds.

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