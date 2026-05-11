Last week I sat down with Tom Nelson to discuss my book 3/11 Viral Takeover. We covered the coordinated narrative that reshaped our world on March 11, 2020 and the enduring consequences.

Watch the full interview here.

00:00 Meet Sonia Elijah

00:18 Book Thesis and Censorship

01:17 Research Depth and Purpose

02:49 Will It Happen Again

04:40 Why 3 11 Matters

06:01 Pandemic Drills and mRNA Push

10:53 Bat Database Goes Dark

12:18 FOIA Emails and Lab Leak

15:04 Cracks and Conflicts

18:10 Lockdowns Driven by Models

19:19 PCR Testing Anomalies

25:31 Harms and Care Homes

26:37 Testing Kit Profiteering

29:40 Fear Messaging and Propaganda

32:10 Dancing Nurses and Empty Wards

33:39 Trusted News Initiative

37:17 Natural Immunity Censored

38:17 Lancet Study Fallout

40:13 Ivermectin Smear Campaign

41:57 Silencing Doctors Online

43:30 Hospital Protocol Controversies

45:09 Redefining Vaccinated Data

46:38 Retracted Myocarditis Research

48:46 Missing Safety Reports

53:31 Pfizer Papers Deep Dive

58:13 Vaccine Injured Silenced

59:52 Pregnancy Harms Revealed

01:04:40 Justice and Accountability

01:07:32 Closing Thoughts on the Book

3/11 Viral Takeover is available in Kindle eBook, paperback, and hardcover!

Amazon US

Amazon UK

Amazon Australia

Amazon Canada

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