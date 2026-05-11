Unpacking 3/11 Viral Takeover with Tom Nelson
Last week I sat down with Tom Nelson to discuss my book 3/11 Viral Takeover. We covered the coordinated narrative that reshaped our world on March 11, 2020 and the enduring consequences.
Watch the full interview here.
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00:00 Meet Sonia Elijah
00:18 Book Thesis and Censorship
01:17 Research Depth and Purpose
02:49 Will It Happen Again
04:40 Why 3 11 Matters
06:01 Pandemic Drills and mRNA Push
10:53 Bat Database Goes Dark
12:18 FOIA Emails and Lab Leak
15:04 Cracks and Conflicts
18:10 Lockdowns Driven by Models
19:19 PCR Testing Anomalies
25:31 Harms and Care Homes
26:37 Testing Kit Profiteering
29:40 Fear Messaging and Propaganda
32:10 Dancing Nurses and Empty Wards
33:39 Trusted News Initiative
37:17 Natural Immunity Censored
38:17 Lancet Study Fallout
40:13 Ivermectin Smear Campaign
41:57 Silencing Doctors Online
43:30 Hospital Protocol Controversies
45:09 Redefining Vaccinated Data
46:38 Retracted Myocarditis Research
48:46 Missing Safety Reports
53:31 Pfizer Papers Deep Dive
58:13 Vaccine Injured Silenced
59:52 Pregnancy Harms Revealed
01:04:40 Justice and Accountability
01:07:32 Closing Thoughts on the Book
3/11 Viral Takeover is available in Kindle eBook, paperback, and hardcover!
Sonia Elijah investigates is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The illusion was to pretend to “try” to hide the lab origins of a “new deadly virus” even though the “new virus” was psychosomatic fear reaction to the cold and flu season along with deadly protocols. Maybe some actual poisoning in a few areas but definitely theatrical fear porn. All used to get the human race to accept injections of unknown substances directly into their bodies.
A coincidence? In October 2019 three Hungarian observational astronomers report their discovery of the Kordylewski clouds.