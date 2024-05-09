Once again, I was invited back by Daniel Horowitz to be on his Conservative Review podcast to discuss my latest reports.

I don’t think I can write a better introductory summary than Daniel, so I will leave you with his.

I’m joined today by British investigative journalist Sonia Elijah, who gives a spellbinding presentation on how European countries continue to cover up vaccine injuries just like in the U.S. Some countries are criminalizing dissent and others are erasing excess death data points in order to cover the crimes. However, as Sonia observes, new data curated from the European Medicines Agency’s own pharmacovigilance program shows a shocking number of heart attacks and cancers spiking in recent years. It also shows that COVID itself was the number-one side effect of the COVID vaccines! Despite this happening out in the open, and AstraZeneca even taking its shot off the market, there is no mainstream political party in any country that is not bought out by the industry. Therefore, not only have the perpetrators not been punished, they are taking the road show on to cancer treatment where they plan to do the same thing they did with COVID ... of course, after having caused a sickening amount of cancer from their deadly shots.

