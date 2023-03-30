The many untruths told by EMA Head, Emer Cooke

This 6 minute clip recorded from the European Parliament’s March 27, 3-hour meeting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 pandemic is a must watch!
Sonia Elijah investigates is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
MEP Robert Roos from the Netherlands demanded answers from…
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.