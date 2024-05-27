A group of medical researchers from Cyprus and the UK (University of Liverpool) conducted a study with the aim “to examine excess deaths in Cyprus during the pandemic as compared to the average mortality documented in the pre-pandemic period.”

The study entitled “Excess Mortality in Cyprus during the COVID-19 Epidemic” by Economidou et al. was published earlier this year in the peer-reviewed, Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health.

The researchers analysed mortality data from the Cyprus Ministry of Health, reported to Eurostat, covering the years 2016-2022. It also considered data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on COVID-19 vaccinations and related deaths.

The researchers’ findings were alarming: a significant rise in all-cause mortality was observed in Cyprus, particularly in 2021 and 2022, even after excluding COVID-19 deaths.

The third and fourth quarters of 2021 saw massive increases of 34.1% and 11.8% in total deaths, respectively. The first quarter of 2022 showed a staggering 30.7% increase in deaths compared to pre-pandemic averages.

Two peaks in vaccination doses were noted: May 2021 and December 2021, with 42% and 71% of the population receiving their first dose at these times.

The researchers observed that the increase in mortality during 2021 and 2022 coincided with the island’s Covid vaccination campaign.

They concluded:

Our findings raise serious concerns regarding the potential impact of the vaccination campaign and other causes on mortality. A detailed cause-specific investigation of such a significant excess number of deaths is warranted to explore the potential factors leading to this concerning and unexplained increase in population mortality.

Their study confirms a concerning rise in mortality in Cyprus during the latter part of the pandemic (excluding Covid deaths) with the timing of the mortality increase aligned with the island’s extensive Covid vaccination campaign. Their findings are also consistent with broader reports of increased mortality across Europe and globally.

It is worth noting that during 2021-2022, Cyprus inflicted various COVID-19 restrictions on its population, including the following draconian measures:

Lockdowns and Curfews- In January 2021, a nationwide lockdown required residents to obtain permission via SMS to leave their homes for specific reasons such as grocery shopping or medical needs. Masks were mandatory in indoor and outdoor public spaces (for everyone aged 6 and up). Social distancing measures were enforced, and capacity limits were set for shops, restaurants, and other venues. SafePass System was introduced in July 2021. The SafePass was a digital or physical certificate required for those over the age of 12 proving vaccination, testing negative for Covid using a rapid or PCR conducted in the last 72 hours, or officially cleared by state authorities no more than six months since the last time they tested positive.

The SafePass or “SlavePass” labelled by critics, was required for entry into indoor public places such as restaurants, cafes, bars, shopping malls and even supermarkets.

In response, thousands of protestors demonstrated in front of the presidential palace and attacked a Cypriot television station.

In a statement, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades called the violence "a blow to democracy" and vowed the government would not "give in to threats or extortion".

Yet somehow Anastasiades was comfortable with forcing Cypriot citizens in to taking an experimental gene-based injection with no long term safety data.

By December 2022, 72.1% of the population had received at least a full course of a Covid-19 “vaccine.”

