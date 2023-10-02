Study Links Unexpected Vaginal Bleeding in Women Who Do Not Menstruate with mRNA Vaccination
But according to Pfizer/BioNTech it was due to "pandemic-related stress”
This report was updated on October 4 with data from PSUR #3
A new Norwegian study, entitled: Unexpected vaginal bleeding and COVID-19 vaccination in nonmenstruating women has been widely circulated on social media. It even drew attention from the mainstream media, with the UK’s Mail Online running the headline: Covid vaccine…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.