Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Architeckt's avatar
Architeckt
3d

Congratulations on your book! 🙌

Well done!

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ASmith's avatar
ASmith
3d

All the very best with the book. Unfortunately have little faith in the UK Covid inquiry. Will you also be focusing on the Canadian People’s, New Zealand and Scottish Covid inquiries and information, apologies if you already have in depth. Thank you.

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