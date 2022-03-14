Sonia Poulton & Sean Ward interview me on the Pfizer documents

Share this postSonia Poulton & Sean Ward interview me on the Pfizer documentswww.soniaelijah.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sonia Elijah investigatesSubscribe to watchSonia Poulton & Sean Ward interview me on the Pfizer documentsSonia ElijahMar 14, 2022∙ Paid8Share this postSonia Poulton & Sean Ward interview me on the Pfizer documentswww.soniaelijah.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareBe sure to read my investigative reports on the FDA-released Pfizer documents here.SubscribeShare Sonia Elijah’s NewsletterBuy me a coffeeWatch with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inSSonia Elijah investigatesSubscribeAuthorsSonia Elijah