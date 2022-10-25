Sonia Elijah on BNT Rise with Sonia Poulton & Sean Ward

Sonia Poulton and Sean Ward of Rise breakfast show on Brand New Tube interview me on my latest investigative reports on the predatory Pfizer/BioNTech contracts; the leaked European Medicines Agency emails and other related documents.
If you value the work I’m doing, consider either becoming a paid subscriber or upgrade to one and help support independen…
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.