Shocking Admissions from Pfizer's Rep in FDA Meeting on mRNA jabs for 6 months olds

In my interview with Dr David Wiseman for Trial Site News, he critically evaluates the "imprecise and unstable" data that the FDA relied on to authorize the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 gene therapy ‘vaccines’ for children as young as six months old. Wiseman provides a highly revealing review of the pivotal VRBPAC meeting of June 14-15, 2022. Shocking ke…
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.