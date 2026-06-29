In a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred conversation on Stay Free with Russell Brand, I sat down with Russell to unpack the explosive revelations in my book 3/11 Viral Takeover: On March 11, 2020, a Pandemic Was Declared and Our World Changed Forever.

Russell and I dove deep into the legacy of the COVID era – from the contested origins of the virus and gain-of-function research to government transparency failures, media coordination, censorship, and the troubling expansion of state power. Drawing on hundreds of cited sources, Freedom of Information disclosures, leaked documents, and years of investigative journalism, we examined how March 11, 2020 (the day the WHO declared the pandemic) became a modern 9/11 – a disruptive event that justified unprecedented measures and accelerated a shift toward digital authoritarianism.

The interview captures the essence of why I wrote 3/11 Viral Takeover after five years of digging: not just to document what happened, but to arm readers with evidence so we never let this repeat. As Russell noted, the pandemic exposed a turning point in the relationship between governments, technology, and individual freedom.

Watch the full interview here: They Lied About COVID Now the Truth Is Emerging… is Fauci DONE? - SF735

Share

Buy your copy of 3/11 Viral Takeover (available in Kindle eBook, paperback, and hardcover) here:

Amazon US

Amazon UK

Canada / Australia / others: Available via regional Amazon links.

