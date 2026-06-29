Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
7d

Gain of function of what?

Before the shots, average age of death was near life expectancy meaning little to no years of life lost.

Gain of FICTION is a false alternative that promotes fear of pandemics!

Learn about the bullshit around the nyc and Bergamo events here....

https://woodhouse76.com/

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