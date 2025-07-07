I was asked by senior reporter for The Defender, Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., to comment on Pfizer’s delay of their myocarditis study in kids and young adults to 2030.

My published comments can be read in Nevradakis’ comprehensive report.

Firstly, I’m not at all surprised by Pfizer’s 5-year delay in their Phase 4 myocarditis study, coupled with the fact that no interim results have ever been published- because Pfizer has never been transparent with the public.

Remember, we were told to wait 75 years for all the documents relating to their Phase 1/2/3 clinical trial to be released by the FDA.

The travesty is that FOIA records reveal that as early as February 28, 2021, the Israel Ministry of Health contacted the CDC, reporting a myocarditis signal following Pfizer/BioNTech Covid modRNA vaccination, particularly in young males after the second dose. Yet, it took Pfizer, who would have been aware of the Israeli data, up until June to comply with the regulatory requirement of updating their labelling by listing myocarditis as a known risk. Despite growing scientific evidence linking modRNA COVID-19 shots, including COMIRNATY, to cases of myocarditis, particularly in young males, and post-marketing surveillance, including VAERS data and global studies, which have reported serious adverse events, including death- these shots remain on the market!

My in-depth analysis of Pfizer’s Periodic Safety Update Reports submitted to the European Medicines Agency, revealed multiple cases of paediatric deaths (5-17 year olds) from myocarditis following vaccination.

Screenshot of sample case reports shown above

Yet, Pizer never acknowledged these deaths to be related to their vaccine.

Furthermore, there are many limitations to Pfizer’s observational non-randomised study. To begin with, there’s selection bias by only including participants who present to participating medical centres. I noticed that one of the medical centres is Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, which was involved in Pfizer’s pivotal adolescent trial in 2021. It is noteworthy that this hospital along with principal investigator, Pfizer-hired Dr Robert W. Frenck, were fully aware of trial participant, Maddie de Garay’s life-altering injuries immediately following her second dose but chose to classify them as “neuralgia and functional abdominal pain.” This was explained to me by Maddie’s mother in my interview of her. Dr Frenck, went on to be lead author in the NEJM published report on Pfizer’s adolescent trial, which stated, “there were no vaccine-related serious adverse events.”

Additionally, the sample size of 300 is very small, rendering any results to be statistically meaningless. The study also defines COMIRNATY-associated myocarditis/pericarditis as occurring within 7 days of vaccination. This very narrow time frame excludes cases where symptoms may develop later, which can underestimate the true incidence. There isn’t a control group of unvaccinated and uninfected individuals making it harder to establish causality. The study’s design includes both prospective and retrospective cohorts, which introduces variability by relying on existing medical records that may be incomplete and inconsistent.

Finally, given the way Pfizer ran their phase1/2/3 clinical trial, with the disturbing allegations raised by whistleblower, Brook Jackson, of fraud and misconduct in my interview of her- this further delayed study only delays the inevitable- the obfuscation of clinical truths and the further erosion of public trust!

If you find value in the work I do, please consider a paid subscription or make a one-off donation.

Upgrade to paid

Buy me a coffee

Share