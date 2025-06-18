Sonia Elijah investigates

Sonia Elijah investigates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Westby's avatar
James Westby
Jun 18

I recall a former colleague (who I trust implicitly not to BS me) showing me a picture of her sister with coins attached to her arm / upper chest. She told me this was just after her sister had taken the AZ vax.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Elise Smith's avatar
Elise Smith
Jun 18

We saw this 3 years ago.Only, we were told it was a lie!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sonia Elijah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture