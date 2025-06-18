A recent peer-reviewed case series out of Finland has showcased a phenomenon: individuals exhibiting magnetism, post-COVID-19 vaccination. The observations appear to validate prior concerns of magnetism, promptly dismissed as a conspiracy theory.

Published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, the case series by Tamara Tuuminen, Pasi J. Suominen, and Mikko Ahonen documents six individuals who developed the ability to attract metal objects- some as heavy as 70 grams- to their foreheads, temples, chests, and shoulders, months after mRNA injections. The authors stated, “Pfizer vaccine lots starting with the letter “F” may be involved, although we cannot exclude the possibility that Moderna or other manufacturers’ injections may also cause this phenomenon.”

It is worth noting the limitation of this case series: only six individuals who exhibited iatrogenic magnetism were documented. This limitation is acknowledged by the authors’ call for their “pilot observation to be corroborated in a larger cohort study.” In addition, it relies on surveys and case reports rather than controlled experiments to measure magnetic fields. However, it prompts renewed concerns about vaccine safety, and reignites the question: what’s really in these gene-based injectables?

A Disturbing Phenomenon

The human body is mostly water that weakly repels magnets (diamagnetic), so it’s not natural for heavy metal objects to adhere to a person’s body, like what was seen in the six cases described below:

A 53-year-old man found metal objects sticking to his temples 15 months after receiving two Pfizer shots (lots EY3014, FE3065). His magnetism was accompanied by back pain, pain in the chest area, arrhythmia, intense sweating and trembling of the whole body or parts of the body, cognitive failure, migraine, tinnitus, and neuralgic pain.

A 39-year-old woman reported that a 42-gram spoon adhered to her forehead, accompanied by severe pain and pressure, after receiving one Pfizer Comirnaty dose (lot FL4574). Grounding (standing barefoot on grass) increased the magnetic force.

28-year-old woman reported that a 45-gram magnetic object adhered to her forehead, temple, and chest, starting 20 months after vaccination but resolved by the time of the survey. Two Pfizer shots (lots FE2296, FH0161) were given two months apart to the left shoulder. Magnetism disappeared, possibly due to self-initiated NAD+ treatment (500 mg/day).

A 28-year-old man experienced a 42-gram metal object stuck to his left temple and left ribcage, starting 20 months after vaccination but resolved by the time of the survey. Pfizer (lot FH9951) and Moderna (lot 3004494) were given 1.5 months apart. Other side effects included cognitive deficiencies, multiple cardiovascular and neurological symptoms post-vaccination. During an MRI, he saw “colourful balls” moving with the machine’s rotation. Magnetism and symptoms resolved after three months of self-initiated NAD+ treatment (500 mg/day), but symptoms returned one month after stopping NAD+.

A 32-year-old man reported a 70-gram metal object adhered to his forehead, chest, and left shoulder, starting two months after vaccination (one Pfizer Comirnaty dose, lot FL4574).

A 36-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son:

Mother’s case: A 25-gram metal object and small ferromagnets stuck to her sternum, starting one month after vaccination, with slight magnetism noted five days post-injection. Pfizer (lot 1F1012A) and Moderna (lot 3006274), given 1.5 months apart to the left shoulder.

Son’s case: Her unvaccinated 10-year-old son developed identical magnetism in the sternum, attaching a 25-gram ferromagnetic object.

The son’s magnetism suggests possible “shedding” from the mother.

The “Shedding” Enigma

Perhaps the most unsettling finding is the case of the unvaccinated 10-year-old boy who developed magnetism, mirroring his vaccinated mother’s symptoms. The authors suggest “shedding,” the idea that vaccine components or their byproducts could transfer to others through close contact.

While dismissed by mainstream authorities as implausible, the possibility of “shedding” was on Pfizer’s radar, as evidenced within their own clinical trial document disclosed by court-order, which I have previously reported on.

An extract from Pfizer’s clinical trial protocol reads:

'A female family member or healthcare provider reports that she is pregnant after having been exposed to the study intervention (the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine) by inhalation or skin contact.'

‘A male family member or healthcare provider who has been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact then exposes his female partner prior to or around the time of conception.’

This reveals that Pfizer/BioNTech were very much aware of the possibility of vaccine shedding and considered it to be a serious adverse event (SAE) with the need of the immediate reporting of it by a trial investigator to ‘Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of the investigator’s awareness.’

Notably, a 2024 study linked menstrual abnormalities to proximity to vaccinated individuals.

What are the possible causes for the magnetism?

The authors of the Finnish study noted that the magnetism typically appeared several months post-vaccination. They hypothesize that the mRNA shots’ spike protein, which shares a distant similarity to hepcidin- a key regulator of iron metabolism- may be disrupting the body’s iron balance, potentially causing iron to accumulate in tissues like the brain or bones. Alternatively, they propose that the vaccines’ genetic material could be producing proteins with magnetic properties. The authors raise the possibility that the “injected DNA plasmids, or modified mRNAs, translated into the spike protein, or into junk peptides formed through frameshifts, may engender proteins with ferromagnetic properties, or may entrap endogenous iron.”

I have previously reported on the DNA plasmid contamination scandal and the aberrant proteins formed through ribosomal frameshifting, triggered by the modified mRNA found in the gene-based injectables.

In December 2023, a landmark study by Mulroney et al. from Cambridge University proved that the technology used in the mRNA shots is prone to ribosomal frameshifting. The disturbing results showed the unintended production of “off-target” proteins, other than the spike protein, with an “unintended” immune response in the human body.

The health implications

Returning to the Finnish study, alongside magnetism, some patients reported debilitating symptoms including: migraines, tinnitus, chest pain, arrhythmia, cognitive issues, and neuralgic pain. One patient described seeing “colorful balls” during an MRI, raising red flags about the dangers of magnetic fields interacting with these vaccine-induced effects. The authors warn that such magnetism could pose serious risks during MRI scans, potentially causing tissue damage or worse.

The researchers went on to emphasize:

The adverse effect of iatrogenic magnetism is not mentioned in the Pfizer documents exposed after the Texas court issued the demand to open the documents intended to be concealed from the public for 75 years. Neither magnetism was recorded in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database.

Interestingly, some patients found relief with nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a supplement that supports cellular energy production. In two cases, magnetism and symptoms vanished after NAD+ treatment, only to return when the treatment stopped. This suggests a metabolic disruption, possibly linked to the vaccine’s interference with iron metabolism or mitochondrial function.

Pfizer’s “F” lots

The study points out that Pfizer’s “F” lots were overrepresented, suggesting batch-specific issues. However, the authors mention “that Moderna or other manufacturers’ injections may also cause this phenomenon.”

The authors conclude that the delayed onset (several months post injection) suggests the phenomenon is not due to direct injection of magnetic materials present in the vials but rather a systemic effect from genetic expression.

“We urgently need answers to our questions”

The authors concluded:

The phenomenon of magnetism is real and not a nocebo effect. Some COVID-19-injected patients develop an unusual magnetic force where external items such as metallic spoons attach to their body. The attachment of external metal objects may put patients at high risk during medical interventions such as MRI. This observation raises justifiable questions about the content of COVID-19 injectables and the complete lack of mandatory quality control by regulatory bodies. We urgently need answers to our questions through the transparency program initiated by the newly elected HHS secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

The Finnish study, though limited by its small sample size, raises valid questions about unexpected effects of mRNA shots, including magnetism and potential shedding.

It also begs the question: what else are we not being told about the mRNA injectables that many were coerced into taking?

