It was great to once again talk to investigative journalist, Sonia Poulton-this time on her new TNT Live radio show.

I discussed the shocking findings of my report published by Children’s Health Defense, Europe: the numerous child deaths following administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid shots, which can be read here.

We also discussed the recent announcement by the UK’s Health Secretary, Victoria Atkins calling for a review of the Government’s Vaccine Compensation Scheme, following a surge in claims from those suffering side-effects after Covid shots.

