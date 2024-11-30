I was honoured to be interviewed by Peter McIlvenna on the Hearts of Oak podcast, where I exposed the shocking truths behind the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 gene-based shot, such as the 40,000+ adverse event reports and staggering 1,228 deaths occurring within the first 3-month period of the rollout, which I first reported on, back in December 2021. I detailed the disturbing adverse effects on pregnant women and breast-feeding infants, pointing out the glaring lack of transparency from regulatory agencies.

During the interview, I also shed light on the massive deletions of crucial vaccine safety data from EudraVigilance and VAERS, crediting the work of Wouter Aukema and Jessica Rose for bringing these issues to public attention.

It's high time these experimental and contaminated gene-based shots were pulled from the market.

The full interview can be watched here.

