On Hearts of Oak Podcast discussing Vaccine Safety and the Fight for Transparency in Public Health
I was honoured to be interviewed by Peter McIlvenna on the Hearts of Oak podcast, where I exposed the shocking truths behind the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 gene-based shot, such as the 40,000+ adverse event reports and staggering 1,228 deaths occurring within the first 3-month period of the rollout, which I first reported on, back in December 2021. I detailed the disturbing adverse effects on pregnant women and breast-feeding infants, pointing out the glaring lack of transparency from regulatory agencies.
During the interview, I also shed light on the massive deletions of crucial vaccine safety data from EudraVigilance and VAERS, crediting the work of Wouter Aukema and Jessica Rose for bringing these issues to public attention.
It's high time these experimental and contaminated gene-based shots were pulled from the market.
The full interview can be watched here.
That's 1,228 deaths within the first 72 hours of injection after which they quit counting. Thank you for your persistence and sense of civic duty.
“staggering 1,228 deaths occurring within the first 3-month period of the rollout.”
No one believed me when I told them this fact in the beginning. I had / was fortunate enough to download a 400 page Pfizer report indicating this statistic.
Yes, 1,228 people died with the first 90 days! AYKM!
This entire Covid-Scam wasn’t about healthcare nor was it about money, although money is a tool they used to manipulate people / doctors / pharmacists / Politicians / etc.
I am sure this is all about the “New World Order” or
“Great Reset” whatever it’s called today, tomorrow may be something new.
When you connect the dots as I have since the beginning, there’s a multifaceted approach being introduced and implemented through, what I have been saying is a “Slow Boil Frog” methodology.
For years, decades there’s been a steady movement towards “Socialism / Marxism / Communism etc.
All “ISM’s as I call them have been on the table being used wherever necessary. “Patriotism and Capitalism” are the enemy!
Freedom is the enemy, so is free speech. Everything American is the enemy. And last but not least, most important is, humanity is the enemy!
This is how far down the rabbit hole things go!
It’s no wonder that we haven’t seen or heard anyone talk about the “Bioweapon Injections” death toll’s.
Not a word and no mention of the FDA issuing a full “Class One Recall” of all mRNA Bioweapons Injections! No none in power / with power has said a word!
This is where America and the world finds ourselves today. Sure President Elect Trump has won. But, have
“We the People” won? Will Americans win? I think not. I hate to say this.
Something is “Rotten in Denmark” so to speak. Something is absolutely wrong in America!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR